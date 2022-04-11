Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut replies to fan about Mandana Karimi's affair, abortion secret: 'I hope people don't judge her'
Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut replies to fan about Mandana Karimi's affair, abortion secret: 'I hope people don't judge her'

Actor Kangana Ranaut shared a fan's tweet, commending her for Lock Upp. In an earlier episode Mandana Karim revealed that she was in a relationship with a known director and her abortion.
Kangana Ranaut replied to a fan's question about Mandana Karimi's secret.
Published on Apr 11, 2022 07:51 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Earlier, in an episode of Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp, contestant Mandana Karimi revealed that she was involved with a known director, and how the two planned a baby together, but when it happened he backtracked. Kangana Ranaut was seen wiping away a tear from her eyes. On Monday, Kangana reacted to social media users praising her for handling the delicate situation so well. Also Read: Mandana Karimi leaves Kangana Ranaut in tears, reveals affair with director, planning pregnancy: ‘But when it happened…'

On her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a screenshot of a tweet, praising her. The tweet reads, “Don't know who this director is. But what he did with Mandana Karimi sounds so horribly sick. The way he used her in his lowest low time was pathetic and I am amazed with the way Kangana Ranaut managed this situation and consoled her. She is an awesome host.”

Kangana Ranaut shares a fan's tweet praising her.
Kangana replied to the tweet on Instagram Stories, saying, “Lock Upp is a celebration of both beauty and brutality of life. When we share our pain and our wounds we deserve love and compassion. I hope people don't judge her. Life is anyway not easy for a woman.”

When Mandana was asked to reveal her secret in the show's latest episode, she disclosed about having a secretive relationship with an ace director. She said that their relationship became very strong in a few months and he planned to settle down with her but they decided to keep it secret because she was awaiting divorce from her ex. She said that two planned a baby together and when she got pregnant with his child and informed him, he backed off, citing the reason that he was not emotionally and mentally prepared to take care of this responsibility. His reaction strengthened her decision to discontinue her pregnancy.

Kangana then said, "No matter how much we talk about equality, God has been unkind. This bl**** body clock pushes us. Every time, you cannot wait years or decades to understand whether the guy is genuine. Women have motherly instincts and all of us want to be mothers. So many girls and women face the same in this world. What you faced was very brave, and common. It was your call, but I wish you'd kept your child."

Mandana was married to businessman Gaurav Gupta in 2017 and separated from him five months later. She entered the captivity-based reality show Lock Upp as a contestant last month. 

