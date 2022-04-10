Mandana Karimi leaves Kangana Ranaut in tears, reveals affair with director, planning pregnancy: ‘But when it happened…'

Everyone inside the Lock Upp, including host Kangana Ranaut, was left in tears on hearing Mandana Karimi's secret. In the upcoming Judgement Day episode on Sunday, Mandana chose to reveal a secret to save herself from elimination. (Also read: Munawar Faruqui confirms on Lock Upp he has a wife and son, says 'we have been living separately for over a year')

Mandana spoke about the time she was going through a separation from her husband and how she had a secret affair with a filmmaker at that point. “The time that I was struggling with my whole situation, my separation, I did have a secret relationship. My relationship was with a very well-known director who talks about women's rights. He's an idol to many people. We planned a pregnancy…and when it happened, he…,” Mandana revealed in the promo, which ended with shots of those around her wiping tears or crying. Mandana also could not control her emotions and broke down in tears.

Even Kangana Ranaut was seen wiping away a tear from her eyes and looking upset by the end of it.

Mandana was married to businessman Gaurav Gupta in 2017 and separated from him five months later. She filed a domestic violence case against him and his family and had that initially, this upheaval did take a toll on her. “You do feel like everything is just over, and think about how you are going to start over again, dream again. I didn’t feel like getting out of the house. I was lucky I had some amazing friends around me at that time to support me,” she had told Hindustan Times in 2018.

Lock Upp is a captivity-based reality show hosted by Kangana on the weekend. Karan Kundrra appears as the ‘jailor’ on the weekdays.

