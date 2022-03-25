Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui breaks down, Karan Kundrra wins fans' hearts with his pep talk for him

Munawar Faruqui was consoled by Karan Kundrra after he broke down during the latest episode of Lock Upp. The comedian, who had spent a month in an Indore jail last year after he was accused of hurting religious sentiments in one of his stand-up shows, had entered the captivity-based reality show on the charges of a “joke gone wrong.” Munawar, who has gained a massive fan following for his performance in the game, recently became emotional as he wanted to talk to his parents. Also Read| Kangana Ranaut praises Munawar Faruqui's game, but warns 'there is a limit to cunningness'

A new promo of the show shared on Alt Balaji's Instagram account on Friday showed jailor Karan Kundrra entering the jail after seeing Munawar break down. Karan hugged Munawar who was in tears and consoled him. He told the comedian, "Jab tu hasta hai na, to puri country hasti hai. Aaj tu ro raha hai na, puri country aur mai bhi ro raha hu (When you laugh, the entire country laughs with you. Today you are crying, I and the entire country is crying with you). You are a sweetheart."

Karan added, "Jinke call ke liye tu wait kar raha hai na (the people whose calls you are waiting for), they are looking at you, they are with you, 24 hours all the time. Unki duaein tere saath hain, pure Hindustan ki duaien tere saath hain (Their prayers are with you, prayers of the entire country are with you)."

Karan received a lot of praises from his fans for his gesture, many of whom dropped red heart emoji in the comment section on the post. One wrote about Karan, "Loved your pep talk with Payal and this. You are all heart." Another wrote, "He is great soul."

Social media users also said they wished Karan had someone to console him when he was going through a tough phase in Bigg Boss house. One wrote, "I sooooooo wish there were someone with him that day." Another commented, "Why didn't Karan get all this. He also deserved this comfort, this motivation too. We love you so much Karan."

Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days with Kangana Ranaut's Judgement Day episodes streaming on weekends at 10.30 pm. The show also has Payal Rohatgi, Nisha Rawal, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, and Sara Khan among its contestants.

