Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal is first confirmed contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s show, charged with ‘controversial fights’. Watch

Television actor Nisha Rawal has been announced as the first confirmed contestant of Lock Upp, which marks Kangana Ranaut’s debut as a reality show host. A promo shared on Instagram by MX Player showed her wearing an orange jumpsuit and in handcuffs. The charge against her was ‘controversial fights’.

Nisha, who is known for shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki and Shaadi Mubarak, said in a statement, “I am very excited to make this new and challenging journey. Never seen or heard before, this show will set a new benchmark in the Indian OTT industry. I am excited to be a part of this visual treat for the audience. Also, big applause to Endemol, ALTBalaji, and MX Player for launching a unique reality show.”

Last year, Nisha was caught up in a bitter feud with her estranged husband, television actor Karan Mehra. She filed a police complaint against him for physical assault and accused him of having an extramarital affair. He denied the allegations of domestic violence and claimed that she staged the injury as he refused to give her the alimony amount she asked for. He also insisted that he was not unfaithful to her.

Lock Upp will begin streaming on February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Nisha and 15 other ‘controversial’ celebrities will be locked in a jail for 72 days and denied access to amenities. The audience will have the power to punish or reward their chosen contestants.

Kangana, in an earlier statement, said that she was excited to host Lock Upp. “I am thrilled to be a part of this captive reality show where the contestants will not only have to face their demons and deal with their insecurities but will also have to reveal their darkest truths. Lock Upp is for honest people who just don’t care about how likeable they are. And I just can’t wait to host this most fearless show ever,” she said.

