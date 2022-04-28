Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi breaks down on not being able to get pregnant, says Sangram Singh 'deserves his own kids'

Payal Rohatgi, who is one of the contestants on Lock Upp, has revealed she and partner Sangram Singh have been trying to have kids since 4-5 years but she cannot get pregnant. She burst into tears as she shared her story while talking to the camera. She added that Sangram loves kids and she tells him to get married to someone who can give him a child. Also read: Sangram Singh asks Payal Rohatgi to marry him on Lock Upp, says, ‘poori zindagi lock in hona chhata hun’. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Payal said to the camera while weeping bitterly, "I just want to say something. Bahut mann karta hai (I really feel like), I should have kids. But I can't get pregnant. We are trying since 4-5 years to have kids, I tried IVF, nahi ho raha (but it doesn't happen). And once a troll called me ‘baanjh (barren)’."

She added, "I feel sad for Sangram because he loves kids, I can't have kids, he deserves to have his own kids."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, she talked about the same with other participants. She told them with tears in her eyes, “Everybody has problems, no one sits just like that for 12 years. People say, “When you become a mother…”, I zone out at that time. Sangram says, ‘I want a mad child like you’. I said, ‘I can't give you, don’t get married to me, get married to a girl who can give you a child.'"

A fan reacted to the show promo with a message for Payal, “Stay strong Payal we are all with you.” Another said, “Stay strong girl so emotional can’t stop my tears she is like coconut from outside so strong inside like a kid.” Some viewers also called it Payal's strategy to get sympathy for the finale episode.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some viewers also suggested the couple to go for adoption. A comment read, “Why none is talking about adoption.” Another read, “Aajkal to itna sab technology chal gya hai payal kuch na kuch ho jayega or tumko baby mil jayega or you can adopt na (there is so much technology these days, something will happen and you will get a child or you can adopt).”

Sangram and Payal have been dating for more than a decade. The two are yet to tie the knot. During his recent appearance on the show, Sangram proposed to Payal saying they should get married after she finishes Lock Upp.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON