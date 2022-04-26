Sangram Singh asks Payal Rohatgi to marry him on Lock Upp, says, ‘poori zindagi lock in hona chhata hun’. Watch

In the upcoming episode of Lock Upp, Sangram Singh will come as a guest to meet his girlfriend Payal Rohatgi. In the promo video shared by AltBalaji, Sangram is seen asking Payal to marry her once the show ends. Payal and Sangram have been in a relationship for the past 12 years, the duo met on the reality show Survivor India. Also Read: Lock Upp: Sangram Singh enters jail, Payal Rohatgi cries and asks, 'are you ashamed of me?' Watch

In the promo video, Sangram can be seen telling Payal that half of her Lock Upp co-contestants will come as ‘ladkiwala (from bride's side)’ and the other half as ‘ladkewala (from groom's side)’. He then tells Payal, "Yeh Lock Upp khatam kar lo phir hum shaadi karenge (Finish the show and then we will get married)." A shocked Payal asks him, "Are you sure? Are you? Haan?"

Sangram nods and says yes, adding, "Itni dhaakad, itni strong, itni independent or itni mazboot ladki ko bhaiyya chodna nahi chahta hun. Main iske sath poori zindagi Lock in hona chahta hun (I don’t want to leave a girl who is so strong and independent. I want to get locked in with her for the rest of our lives )."

Last month, Sangram had tweeted that he will tie the knot with Payal in July. His tweet read, “Payal is very good girl. We are equal, every couple think and live like in same manner. We planned for marriage in March but due to our both work commitments, will do in July near my birthday. God bless all.”

Payal is very good girl. We are equal, every couple think and live like in same manner.

We planned for marriage in March but due to our both work commitments, will do in July near my birthday. God bless all https://t.co/oz3Y9Gn6XL — SANGRAM U SINGH (@Sangram_Sanjeet) March 17, 2022

Sangram will be seen on Lock Upp as part of the family special week. Azma Fallah and Anjali Arora's mothers will also be seen on the show. Munawar Faruqui's brother Sadaqat and Saisha Shinde's friend Chiraag will also be seen on the show soon.

