Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi tries to bite Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey gets involved; fight turns violent. Watch

A new episode of Lock Upp shows things turning violent between Payal Rohatgi and her co-contestants Poonam Pandey and Anjali Arora as they try to complete a task. Anjali accused Payal, a contestant from the rival team, of biting her, while the latter said Anjali was suffocating her. Poonam also got involved in the altercation and got face-to-face with Payal. Also Read| Lock Upp: Bigg Boss runner-up Mandana Karimi, Pakistani blogger Azma Fallah enter the show

The fight could be seen in new promos of the captivity-based show shared on Alt Balaji's Instagram handle. The video starts with Kaaranvir Bohra dragging Payal away from the kitchen island. The next scene shows Anjali holding Payal and telling Sara Khan to carry on cooking. Payal then tries to bite Anjali, while the latter says, “she bit me”. Anjali then refuses to let go of Payal's hand while Nisha Rawal tries to break off the fight. The video ends with Anjali cornering Payal against a wall, and the latter screaming, "She is suffocating me."

Another video of the incident shared on Wednesday shows Poonam supporting Anjali in her fight with Payal. Poonam and Payal can be seen yelling at each other in the video with the fight soon turning physical.

The physical altercation comes soon after Ali Mercchant, a contestant from Payal's own team, gets into an ugly fight with her after a task and ends up calling her names. Ali, who entered the show only recently as a wild card contestant, calls Payal double-faced for telling contestants from the opposing team about her nominations for chargesheet on Lock Upp. He said, "You think you are smart? Even my driver and managers have better brains than you. We came to you thinking you are all alone being as you have been punished. No one should trust you, she is the biggest liar."

Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days with host Kangana Ranaut's Judgement Day episodes streaming on weekends at 10.30 pm. The show has Poonam Pandey, Pahal Rohatgi, Sara Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Ali Mercchant, Kaaranvir Bohra, Nisha Rawal among others as its celebrity contestants.

