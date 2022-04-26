Lock Upp: Sangram Singh enters jail, Payal Rohatgi cries and asks, 'are you ashamed of me?' Watch

Wrestler Sangram Singh will be entering the ongoing reality show Lock Upp and interact with his fiancée, contestant Payal Rohatgi on Tuesday's episode, a new promo has revealed. Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player and Kangana Ranaut is the host of the show. It is a captivity-based show featuring several celeb contestants. (Also read: Sangram Singh says Munawar Faruqui 'Lock Upp jail ki Manthara hai')

In the promo, Sangram could be seen on the TV screen inside the jail area before the gates opened and Payal could run towards him. As Payal and Sangram hugged each other, Payal started crying. Both of them asked about each other's wellbeing. She then said, "Ok?"

Sangram told her, "Sab ok, sab theek hai. Aap itne okay ho, itne mazboot ho ki...apko social media se le ke...khali India me nahi internationally sab aapko support kar rahe hain. Mai jaha ja raha hu sab Payal Payal kar rahe hain. Aap chinta chor do ki vote nahi aa rahe ye nahi ho raha. (Everything is fine. You are so strong you are getting support not just in India but internationally as well. Wherever I go, everybody talks about Payal. Stop worrying if you are getting the votes or not)."

Payal asked, "Are you ashamed of me?" Sangram asked why and she said, "For being myself." Sangram then told her, "No way, you are doing great. Continue playing the way you are. This is a game. You do not have to fear about anyone, you are the best. " Sangram has been supporting Payal ever since she came on the show. He has often shared tweets supporting her.

Sangram will be seen on Lock Upp as part of the family special week. Azma Fallah and Anjali Arora's moms will also enter the show. Munawar Faruqui's brother Sadaqat and Saisha Shinde's friend Chiraag will also be seen on the show soon.

