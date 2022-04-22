Sangram Singh says Munawar Faruqui 'Lock Upp jail ki Manthara hai'

Sangram Singh has labeled Munawar Faruqui as ‘Lock Upp ki Manthara’. Sangram's fiance Payal Rohatgi is a contestant on Kangana Ranaut's reality show along with Munawar. Payal and Munawar often fight during various tasks on the show. (Also read: Lock Upp: Zeeshan Khan says anyone in his place would've hit Azma Fallah)

Insisting that Payal is a lone warrior in the game, Sangram has said in a new interview that she was the only one fighting for Azma Fallah when Zeeshan Khan attacked her in a recent episode. It all began with Azma telling Zeeshan that he will find his parents dead when he steps out of the show. In response, Zeeshan attacked her with a broom. Zeeshan was later evicted from the show for his violent actions.

Sangram told The Times of India in an interview, "The way Azma was manhandled. I am not saying she was right but how can you raise a hand on a girl. Munawar, Anjali Arora and Prince Narula could have stopped the fight but they were clapping and cheering. Despite being a girl, Anjali helped Zeeshan. Ramayan ka kaand kiske kaaran hua tha pata hai na? Ravan ke kaaran nahi Manthara ke kaaran and Lock Upp ke jail ki Manthara Munawar Faruqui hai (You do know who caused the war in Ramayan, right? It was not Raavan but Manthara who caused it. Munawar is the Manthara in Lock Upp jail). He calls everyone his friend but when the girl was getting beaten up he didn't stop Zeeshan and instigated him instead."

As per the Sanskrit epic Ramayan, Manthara was a servant to Queen Kaikeyi who advised her to ensure that her son becomes the king after King Dashrath, not Kaushalya's son Ram. As a result, Kaikeyi manipulated King Dashrath into sending Ram to 14 years of exile.

Sangram also said that Zeeshan may have lost his cool and others should have stopped him, but added, "When Payal tried to stop Zeeshan he started abusing her, calling her bit*h, dragging my name. This shows how you have been brought up that a female is trying to stop you from getting aggressive and you are calling her fu* you, bit**. On one hand you are saying I am fighting for my mother and girlfriend and on the other hand you are hitting a female, abusing another one. What a hypocrite?"

In the latest episode of Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui managed to kick Payal Rohatgi out of the race to finale while she also manipulated other contestants to get him out of the race.

