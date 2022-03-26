Lock Upp: Sangram Singh extends support to Payal Rohatgi, says it is 'Payal v/s all sheep' on the show

Wrestler Sangram Singh is leaving no stone unturned to support his fiancee Payal Rohatgi who is currently a contestant on the ongoing reality show Lock Upp. Payal is currently playing a solo game on Kangana Ranaut's show and almost all the contestants, including those on her team, are against her. (Also read: Sangram declares wedding date after watching Payal cry on Lock Upp)

Sangram tweeted Saturday evening, "I respect truth & fair game, I respect #KanganaRanaut ji, But I don't like these people in show, those are making bad plan against a single girl. Shame on these all. If anyone make mistake then I also tell, I did many shows but they have very insecure and bad attitude #LockUpp."

Late on Friday, Sangram had tweeted, "Today I saw #lockupp show, Munawar, Karanvir, Anjali, Poonam they all are very insecure & fake people in show. I don't know about them in real life. What you all say? This #LockUpp show is 1 v/s 10 Payal v/s against all sheep. So support real person. "

Sangram also urged former Bigg Boss contestant VJ Andy Kumar to support Payal as well. "Mere Andrew support Payal if possible, she is upfront and honest. God bless you. Milo brother Bhut time ho gya. Lots of love," Sangram wrote.

A glimpse of Sangram Singh's tweets.

Sangram also shared a short video of Munawar getting into an ugly rant. Munawar was heard saying, "Bolte hain Gujarati, upar se Dongri, upar se Miya bhai." The other contestants had surrounded Munawar and were telling him, "Please calm down, you will regret this. She is not going to regret this."

In his tweet, Sangram wrote, "Why ye apni inti identity bta rha h, Kya show daraa kar jeetena (Why is he exposing his identity? Does he want to win the show by making everyone scared)? Wrong is wrong munawar ji. We are Indian first. Jab aap jaise ye baat samaj lenge to our Country will go ahead more."

He also shared a picture with Payal and wrote on Instagram, "Dil ke saaf rahoge to bahut kam ke khaas rahoge (You will only have few people who cherish you if you have a clean and sorted heart). Very genuine & nice human being. God bless you. Lots of love #SangramSingh #Payalrohatgi #LockUpp #saturdayvibes."

