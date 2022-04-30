Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma says 'how will God give you babies' to Payal Rohatgi, Kaaranvir Bohra says he has 'no class'

Kaaranvir Bohra has said that he is "appalled" at Anjali Arora's actions after she claimed on Lock Upp that Payal Rohatgi had agreed to fake an affair with him. While Kaaranvir Bohra was on the show, Anjali had revealed to Munawar Faruqui that he had suggested faking a crush on him because the viewers would love it, but she refused. Anjali has now claimed that Kaaranvir had also proposed a similar deal to Payal, and unlike her, the latter accepted the offer. Also Read| Lock Upp: Kaaranvir Bohra admits he made a 'stupid move' on Anjali Arora, says 'didn’t know she had a boyfriend outside'

In a new promo of Lock Upp on Friday, Anjali had told Shivam Sharma about Payal, "KV ke saath affair karne ke liye ready ho gayi thi. Ye supar khabri bata kar gaya hai mere ko (she had agreed to have an affair with KV. Super Khabri has revealed it to me)." Super Khabri (super informers) are fans of Lock Upp contestants who meet with them and tell them useful information that they have gathered from watching the show.

While Payal refuted Anjali's allegations, yelling, 'how cheap,' Prince Narula also chimed in and said that this happened when Kaaranvir had asked Anjali to fake a crush on him. Payal responded, "Jhute, bakwaas aadmi (you liar). How dare you. I swear on my mother that I have never said this. She also started yelling, 'mar jaao (go die),' after which Shivam made a reference to her recent revelations about her struggle with pregnancy. He said, "Dusro ke baccho ko to tum baddua de rahi ho ki tum mar jaao, to bhagwaan tumhe kaise de dega (You say such things about others' children that you should die, then how will God give you your own children)."

Kaaranvir has reacted to the episode and slammed Anjali and Prince for character assassinating Payal Rohatgi and ganging up against her. Denying Anjali's claims, she said, "I and Payal would never do that. I am amazed that Shivam is laughing like that on such a big thing. I just saw the part and I am really appalled at how low this girl Anjali Arora can go. I saw that Super Khabri’s statement also, Anjali completely manipulated the statement."

He noted that the super khabri had only referred to a joke between Payal and Kaaranvir where she said in presence of other contestants that she would have an affair with Kaaranvir instead of dating her boyfriend Sangram.

Kaaranvir, who shares two daughters with his wife Teejay Sidhu, said, "I was also laughing at that. It was a joke and I was laughing over it. Even the super khabri said 'woh toh mazak mein bola tha usne (she said it as a joke)… she twisted the entire thing and made an accusation on Payal. She is actually putting it on Payal and then the character assassinating her. These people are disgusting and they really have no class, it’s so sad. I am very proud of Payal the way she is standing tall against the whole gang."

Lock Upp also features Saisha Shinde, Azma Fallah, and Poonam Pandey and is currently heading towards the finale. Kaaranvir Bohra has been evicted from the show twice.

