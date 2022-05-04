Lock Upp: ‘Warden’ Tejasswi Prakash to join ‘jailer’ Karan Kundrra on the show two days before grand finale

After boyfriend Karan Kundrra performed the duties of a ‘jailer’ in reality show Lock Upp, actor Tejasswi Prakash is now set to enter the show as the ‘warden’. Lock Upp is a captivity-based reality show that streams on AltBalaji and MXPlayer daily. The official Instagram account of AltBalaji announced Tejasswi’s entry in the show on Wednesday evening. However, with only two days to go for the grand finale, fans are confused as to what her exact role would be. Also read: Lock Upp's Shivam Sharma says no one can love Payal Rohatgi: 'That's why Sangram Singh doesn't stay with her'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A teaser for Friday’s special episode was shared by AltBalaji on Instagram on Wednesday evening. It shows Tejasswi Prakash entering the Lock Upp prison as she says in Hindi, “In the last torturous game of Lock Upp, along with jailer Karan Kundrra, I am coming. Who will I inject my venom in?” Karan had entered the show as the jailer in March, taking up the task of disciplining the inmates and running the show as host Kangana Ranaut’s representative.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lock Upp reality show that began with 16 celebrity contestants, a number that grew to 20 over time. The inmates had to perform tasks to win basic amenities for themselves in the show’s mock prison. The show’s first season is coming to a close with the grand finale episode streaming this Sunday. Three inmates--Munawar Faruqui, Prince Narula, and Shivam Sharma--have been confirmed as the finalists. Others will be given the opportunity to join them in the coming episodes.

However, given that Tejasswi is appearing on the show just days before it ends, fans are confused about her role. Many are assuming it has to do something with some special task that may help the inmates get to the finale.

Tejasswi Prakash was the winner of Bigg Boss season 15, which concluded earlier this year. Karan was the second-runner-up. The two met on the show and fell in love. Their love story has been appreciated by fans with many dubbing them TejRan. The two have cultivated a loyal fan following.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON