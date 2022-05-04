Lock Upp's Shivam Sharma says no one can love Payal Rohatgi: 'That's why Sangram Singh doesn't stay with her'

Tuesday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp, was a roller coaster ride for the contestants. Poonam Pandey was evicted from the show as she lost the arena task that Karan Kundrra conducted. Poonam was up against Saisha Shinde in the task. (Also read: Payal Rohatgi says she battled alcoholism, self-harm after Bigg Boss appearance)

The episode began with Azma Fallah cracking jokes about her liking for Prince Narula. She walked around the house, asking everyone for suggestions as to who would be better for her- Prince or Shivam. She said she had a crush on Shivam as well as Prince but saw Shivam more as a friend.

Talking to Munawar Faruqui, Azma said Prince may be married but that does not matter. "Maybe he is restricted in his behaviour here. What if he has feelings for me, maybe I get to see them when I step outside the show. A man can have a wife as well as a girlfriend." Munawar also cracked jokes saying Prince and Shivam are both fine, but none for Azma. "No one is fit for you. Even if I say it is okay for a man to cheat on his wife, no one will do it for you." Later, Munawar told Prince about his discussion with Azma and the latter said it must be a game plan.

Talking to Azma, Shivam Sharma said Payal is a person whom no one can love. "This is why Sangram Singh stays in Ahmedabad. He does not live with her. No one can love her, that is the kind of person she is."

Later, the contestants were asked to take part in a task where they had to make pots from scratch.

Next, jailor Karan Kundrra came inside the jail and talked to the contestants. He asked Payal why she didn't pitch for her friend Azma and then suggested they should mend their friendship. Payal also cried a few times, saying she missed Azma because they did not talk to each other for a day. She also apologised to Azma and Shivam.

In the arena task, Poonam lost to Saisha and was evicted out of the show. She cried a lot.

