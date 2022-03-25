Lock Upp written update day 25: Mandana Karimi gets into ugly fight with Azma Fallah, tells her 'You are not worth it'

Wild card contestants Mandana Karimi and Azma Fallah got into a fight on the latest episode of the ongoing reality show even before they could settle down and chose teams for themselves. Kangana Ranaut is the host of the show that streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. (Also read: Sangram was told Payal was not right for him: ‘There was a fraud Brahmin…’)

The episode began with Azma cleaning the bathroom area with a towel that belonged to Anjali Arora. After telling Ali Mercchant exactly what it was that she was doing, she asked him to walk up to Anjali and inform her about it all.

A shocked Anjali followed Ali and saw Azma cleaning the bathroom area with her towel. After questioning her for a few seconds, Anjali realised that Azma was just trying her best to trigger her. She simply walked away without fighting or saying much to Azma.

Soon after there was a face off between Mandana and Azma. Mandana told Azma, "Tumhara aukat nahi hai (You are not worth it)." Azma said, "Look at this top heroine (Mandana) talking, did you stop working in films, top heroine?"

Of the contestants who entered the show on day one, three have been eliminated -Tehseen, Siddharth Sharma and Babita Phogat have been eliminated from the game. Three wild card entries have also made their presence felt - Mandana Karimi, Ali Mercchant and Azma Fallah. Those who have been nominated for the chargesheet are Payal, Nisha, Ali, Anjali, Sara and Poonam.

