Lock Upp: Zeeshan Khan makes violent threats to Azma Fallah; says, 'I'll hold her jaw and tear her apart'

Actor Zeeshan Khan, who is currently seen on Lock Upp, made violent threats about his fellow contestant Azma Fallah following an argument. Azma had made comments about Zeeshan's parents being ashamed of him and him not getting a lead role. Zeeshan used a cuss word against Azma as he stormed out and later said he will tear her apart. Also Read| Lock Upp: Ali Mercchant calls Mandana Karimi 'gold-digger'; she says, 'I've dated powerful men, but...'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A new promo of Lock Upp started with Zeeshan Khan talking to Ali Mercchant and Anjali Arora about a fight that he had with Azma Fallah. Anjali sympathised with him and said that Azma should feel ashamed about the things she has been saying. Anjali then turned around and said to Azma, "Please, don't say such things to him. Why are you saying such things about his parents?"

Azam defended her comments by saying that Zeeshan has also been saying stuff about her parents. Anjali added, "Tu iske maa-baap ko ye bol rahi hai ki 'mar gaye honge bahar,' (You have been saying to him that his parents must be dead)" while Azma interrupted to clarify that she had said his parents would have been crying and died out of shame due to him. Anjali and Ali said that they have asked Zeeshan also not to talk about her parents and requested her to do the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Azma said that everyone was listening silently when Zeeshan was talking about her parents. She further said to Zeeshan, "You're a side-role actor. I don't talk to those who do side-roles, I only talk to those who do leads. Come and talk to me when you have a lead role."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zeeshan walked away from the spot while saying a cuss word to Azma, and started throwing stuff around the kitchen in rage. As Ali, Poonam Pandey, and Saisha Shinde went to check up on him, Zeeshan said, "Tell her to shut up. I won't give a freaking F about this. I would hold her jaw and I will tear her apart and I will make her a freaking carpet piece over here."

Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days and Kangana Ranaut's Judgement Day episodes stream on weekends. The show also features Munawar Faruqui, Kaaranvir Bohra, Shivam Sharma, Mandana Karimi, and Payal Rohatgi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON