Loki new teaser reveals where God of Mischief lands after Avengers: Endgame, watch

A new teaser of Loki was released on Saturday hinting at the God of Mischief's location, following his escape from Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans would remember that the Marvel character was seen stealing the Tesseract and slipped out of Tony Stark's tower when the Avengers from the future crossed his path.

In previous teasers, it was revealed that Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston) was arrested by Time Variance Authority's Timekeepers for altering the timeline. The new teaser has now revealed that Loki lands in a desert location. He then meets the TVA soldiers and warns them to get out of his way but gets a hard smack on his face. He then reaches the TVA headquarters where he's greeted by Mobius M. Mobius (played by Owen Wilson). The new clip also teases the duo's bromance on the show.

Loki's escape from the Avengers: Endgame has raised numerous questions about the Marvel timeline. In an interview with TV Insider, Tom attempted to decode it. He explained, "This Loki is the Loki who lost the Battle of New York at the end of the first Avengers film. This is the Loki who went through the story of that first Avengers film. He arrived on Earth, he had the Tesseract, he was captured by S.H.I.E.L.D. and imprisoned and had lots of interrogation by Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, and he invites an alien army to attack the city of Manhattan and is defeated by the assembled Avengers." He noted that it is the 2012 Loki that escaped when the Avengers from the future reach the past.

He added, "I think what’s really interesting is that the audience broadly has a better perspective on Loki than Loki does. Because the audience has seen the events of The Dark World, and Ragnarok, and Infinity War, and Endgame, and this is a Loki that doesn’t have any of that self-awareness. He hasn’t been on this arc of redemption and catharsis, and upon being apprehended by the TVA, he’s a very confused and destabilized being. He’s out of his comfort zone, a fish out of water, and not happy about it.”

Loki stars streaming on June 9. Stay tuned to Hindustan Times for the review.