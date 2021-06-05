Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Loki new teaser reveals where God of Mischief lands after Avengers: Endgame, watch
web series

Loki new teaser reveals where God of Mischief lands after Avengers: Endgame, watch

A new teaser of Loki was released and it features new footage from the upcoming show. Watch here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Tom Hiddleston in a still from the upcoming Marvel show Loki.

A new teaser of Loki was released on Saturday hinting at the God of Mischief's location, following his escape from Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans would remember that the Marvel character was seen stealing the Tesseract and slipped out of Tony Stark's tower when the Avengers from the future crossed his path.

In previous teasers, it was revealed that Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston) was arrested by Time Variance Authority's Timekeepers for altering the timeline. The new teaser has now revealed that Loki lands in a desert location. He then meets the TVA soldiers and warns them to get out of his way but gets a hard smack on his face. He then reaches the TVA headquarters where he's greeted by Mobius M. Mobius (played by Owen Wilson). The new clip also teases the duo's bromance on the show.

Loki's escape from the Avengers: Endgame has raised numerous questions about the Marvel timeline. In an interview with TV Insider, Tom attempted to decode it. He explained, "This Loki is the Loki who lost the Battle of New York at the end of the first Avengers film. This is the Loki who went through the story of that first Avengers film. He arrived on Earth, he had the Tesseract, he was captured by S.H.I.E.L.D. and imprisoned and had lots of interrogation by Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, and he invites an alien army to attack the city of Manhattan and is defeated by the assembled Avengers." He noted that it is the 2012 Loki that escaped when the Avengers from the future reach the past.

Also read: Loki: Is this why TVA's Timekeepers haven't arrested Captain America or other Avengers?

He added, "I think what’s really interesting is that the audience broadly has a better perspective on Loki than Loki does. Because the audience has seen the events of The Dark World, and Ragnarok, and Infinity War, and Endgame, and this is a Loki that doesn’t have any of that self-awareness. He hasn’t been on this arc of redemption and catharsis, and upon being apprehended by the TVA, he’s a very confused and destabilized being. He’s out of his comfort zone, a fish out of water, and not happy about it.”

Loki stars streaming on June 9. Stay tuned to Hindustan Times for the review.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
loki series tom hiddleston marvel studios

Related Stories

hollywood

Before Loki, did you know Tom Hiddleston auditioned to play Thor? Watch his screen test here

PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 11:20 PM IST
web series

Marvel fan theory suggests Loki didn't die in Avengers Infinity War because he realised he's 'worthy of living'

UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 06:43 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Shikhar Dhawan shares pic with Shardul Thakur, viral post has a Sholay twist

Ratan Tata's post on creating a better 'Indian environment’ goes viral

Mizoram girl shows off football skills while wearing heels, video goes viral

Doggo sits patiently as it gets a boop from a butterfly. Watch viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP