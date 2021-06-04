Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Loki: Is this why TVA's Timekeepers haven't arrested Captain America or other Avengers?
Chris Evans as Captain America and Tom Hiddleston as Loki.
Loki: Is this why TVA's Timekeepers haven't arrested Captain America or other Avengers?

  • The Loki series will feature the Time Variance Authority's Timekeepers. Although the trailers have revealed that the Timekeepers arrest Loki for meddling with the timeline, here's possibly why the Avengers were not arrested for a similar offence.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 11:02 PM IST

The trailers and teasers of Loki have confirmed that the God of Mischief will be arrested by Time Variance Authority's Timekeepers for meddling with the timeline. The clips have shown Loki striking a deal with Mobius M Mobius, a high-ranking executive at the TVA, played by Owen Wilson.

The introduction of the Timekeepers has led to numerous questions, including why they did not arrest the Avengers for meddling with the past. Tony Stark, Steve Rogers and others also travelled back into time and stole the infinity stones in order to reverse Thanos' snap. That is how Loki escaped the timeline in the first place.

According to Screen Rant, the reason why the Avengers were not arrested was that their time travel was not unforeseen by the Timekeepers. In the Summer 2021 issue of Disney’s D23 Magazine, as reported by The Direct, Tom Hiddleston noted, "(TVA) have predetermined what happens in the past, the present, and the future - in a straight line. And if you do anything that deviates from that, or creates an alternate branch of reality, you get hauled into the TVA and charged with crimes against the timeline, and you're a time prisoner. It will come as a surprise to no one that Loki is one of those time criminals."

Considering this, Avengers: Endgame's 'time heist' might have been one of the many instances that the TVA was prepared for. Thus, it gives the Avengers the leeway to travel back and forth in time. Given their knowledge of the events, the TVA was also prepared for Captain America to travel back in time for the second time and return the infinity stones to their rightful places. TVA might have allowed Steve to return to the past and grow old with Peggy Carter as a reward.

Also read: Marvel fan theory suggests Loki didn't die in Avengers Infinity War because he realised he's 'worthy of living'

Fans will have to wait for the series to debut for all the answers. Loki debuts on Disney+ on June 9. Stay tuned to Hindustan Times for the review.

