Marvel unveils ‘glorious’ first trailer for Loki, brings back Tom Hiddleston. Watch

tv

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 08:54 IST

Marvel has released the first trailer for its upcoming Loki series, set to debut on the Disney+ streaming service next year. The unveiling happened at Disney’s Friday presentation, where it also announced as many as 10 Marvel shows, and revealed trailers for WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The trailer opens with a scene from Avengers: Endgame, in which Loki steals the tesseract and is transported to a mysterious new land, and follows his adventures after he is taken in by a shady organisation. Tom Hiddleston reprises his central role. Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and others are also featured. A reference to Loki’s superhero ‘brother’, Thor, is also made towards the end.

Written by Rick & Morty alum Michael Waldron, Loki is set to debut in May 2021. Waldron had previously said that the show will explore Loki’s psychology like never before. “I think it’s the struggle with identity, who you are, who you want to be. I’m really drawn to characters who are fighting for control,” Waldron had said in a podcast appearance. “Certainly, you see that with Loki over the first 10 years of movies, he’s out of control at pivotal parts of his life, he was adopted and everything and that manifests itself through anger and spite towards his family.”

Loki made his MCU debut in the first Thor movie, and was the primary antagonist in the first Avengers film. Over the years, he has transformed more into an anti-hero character.

Also read: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan team up in post-Endgame world

Disney announced that as many as 10 shows based in the MCU will be released on the streaming service in the next few years. Loki, Hawkeye, and Ms Marvel are currently filming, while Moon Knight and She-Hulk are expected to begin early next year. Secret Invasion, Armor Wars, Ironheart, and two specials featuring Guardians of the Galaxy characters were also announced.

Follow @htshowbiz for more