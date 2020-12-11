The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan team up in post-Endgame world

tv

Marvel has released the first trailer for its upcoming Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The show will be centred on the superhero characters played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Due out in March, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the second Disney+ show to be set in the MCU, after WandaVision. The six-episode show will also feature Emily Van Camp as Sharon Carter, while Captain America: Civil War actor Daniel Brühl will reprise his villainous role as Baron Zemo. Wyatt Russell will play John Walker.

The trailer offers fans glimpses of the large-scale action, and the spy-thriller tone of the series. There are quips, but also aerial combat sequences. The show is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and tackles the legacy of Captain America, who laid down his shield and passed it on to Sam (The Falcon).

“The legacy of that shield is complicated,” Sam says in the trailer. And at one point, Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier notes, “People need something to get behind. They need a symbol.”

The trailer debuted during Friday’s Disney presentation, where the studio revealed that as many as 10 shows based in the MCU will be released on the streaming service in the next few years. Loki, Hawkeye, and Ms Marvel are currently filming, while Moon Knight and She-Hulk are expected to begin early next year. Secret Invasion, Armor Wars, Ironheart, and two specials featuring Guardians of the Galaxy characters were also announced.

