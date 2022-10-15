Tripling 3: Maanvi Gagroo reacts to fans' queries about Chanchal's baby; Amol Parashar talks about Cheetah's absence

The recently-released trailer of Tripling 3 has left the franchise's fans with several questions. Some asked about Chanchal (Maanvi Gagroo) and Pranav's (Kunaal Roy Kapur) baby, as the second season had ended with Chanchal announcing that she is pregnant. Meanwhile, others wanted to know about Chitvan (Amol Parashar)'s girlfriend Sheetal (Kubbra Sait), and her son Chaitanya Gujral aka Cheetah Sharma. Also Read| Sumeet Vyas says Tripling 3 won't repeat mistakes from season 2

When asked about fans' queries regarding the absence of Chanchal and Chitvan's babies from the trailer, Maanvi Gaagroo and Amol Parashar remained mum. Maanvi even teased that there might not be a baby at all, which may be a possible considering Chanchal had faked a pregnancy in the first season as well.

Maanvi told Hindustan Times about fans' questions, "They will have to watch the show to know where the baby is, if there is a baby, and where that baby is. In Chanchal's life, a lot of things have changed, but they are still very much the same. She's still very frustrated with her life in the palace. But now there are other problems in her life-- her parents' separation. Then she and Pranav are going through some personal strain which is either the cause or the effect of the parents' decision. You just have to watch the show for that."

Amol added about Cheetah's absence, "We'll find out in season 3 where they are. Maybe the reason we don't get to see them in the trailer is that we want people to ask these questions. A lot of people asked me this question personally and a lot in the comments section, where is Cheetah? If there is Cheetah in this season, we will find out."

Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi, and Amol have been playing Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan for a long time. The first season of Tripling released simultaneously on TVF's streaming platform and YouTube in 2016, while the second came out on SonyLIV in 2019. With the third season coming up, the actors have developed a bond like their on-screen characters in real life as well.

Maanvi said, "Anyway this happens with me a lot that somehow the relationship that my character has with my other characters, remnants of it or shades if it comes onto my real life also with that actor who is playing that part. So even in this case, there is a sense of that sibling camaraderie that you share in the show which happens with the three of us off-screen. Like with Sumeet, I have that elder brother thing, I'll seek his advice. With Amol there is a little bit of 'shut up, what are you saying,' and like hitting him and bullying him. Sumeet bullies both of us. I bully Amol, I sometimes bully Sumeet. Amol tries to bully the two of us. So there is a lot of roasting, but it all comes from a nice place."

Amol noted that all three of them had known each other much before they started Tripling, and even worked together on several occasions including when Sumeet directed them in a play. Amol noted that Tripling has helped them create a sense of team as well, and people who meet them often ask them about the other two.

Amol also addressed a few criticisms that Tripling season 2 had received, mainly about its failure to recreate the magic or comedic timing of the first season. While Sumeet, who is also co-writer of the show said that he took the feedback into account while writing the third season, Amol noted that he didn't feel the pressure of criticism as it was never about their acting skills.

The actor explained, "When you make season 1, you make it more from instinct and hope that works, but with season 2 you sometimes fall into the trap of now trying to repeat the success of season 1. Now you know what worked and what didn't and that knowledge can be a big burden. The writers and the makers tried a lot of things, but I haven't met anyone who said that as actors we faltered. So when I come to season 3, I don't have to think that in season 3 I had done bad work and now I had to do it right. The makers are taking that pressure. I thought I am getting love only in all the seasons."

The third season will premiere on ZEE5 on October 21, after a wait of over three years. The third season of Tripling will give more screentime to Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan's parents Chinmay and Charu, played by Kumud Mishra and Shernaz Patel, as they reveal to their children that they have decided to end their marriage. The trailer showed the entire Sharma family, joined by Chanchal's husband Pranav, going on a family trek as the triplings try to bring their parents back together.