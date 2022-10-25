Maanvi Gagroo on avoiding 'dark spaces' mentally during Four More Shots Please: 'Challenge was to be able to switch off'

Maanvi Gagroo has said that the real challenge for her while working on the latest season of Four More Shots Please was to avoid getting into the “dark space” and think about the emotions that her character goes through on the show. Maanvi's character Siddhi lost her father at the end of the second season and she was seen coming to terms with the incident in the third season. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Maanvi recalls how she had a tough time avoiding getting dark spaces mentally. (Also read| Tripling 3 review: This Sumeet Vyas show is an emotional roller coaster)

On Four More Shots Please, Maanvi essays the role of a rich girl, Siddhi Patel, who is a standup comedian. The show also stars Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Sayani Gupta in lead roles.

Asked about the biggest challenge she faced while working on the new show, Maanvi said, “Siddhi is struggling with so many things. It is a really dark space to be as an actor. Because, of course you get into the zone of the character while playing it to give your best. But once the shooting was over, I kept trying my best to avoid getting into that zone. You know, her father's death, and the equations she shares with her friends and her mom. Even her romantic relationship from the past. These are really dark places and the real challenge for me was to not go there and be able to switch off when I wanted to.”

Talking about her character, she said, “For Siddhi, she is fighting her inner battles - she lost her dad last season and that shook her very foundation. Now we see her dealing with that, and whether her friends are supporting her or not, and how her relationships get affected because of it all.”

Asked about how equations have changed over the past three seasons with her co-actors, Maanvi said, “There is a lot of acceptance now. If you introduce four living things in a room, they may explore and discover each other, there may even be a point of friction but after some time, they will all settle down. I feel everything goes through this cycle and by this third season all of us - not just the four of us (lead actors) but the director, costume people and everybody have achieved this comfortable space of acceptance. We know by people's expressions what kind of mood they are in and whether we need to intervene or leave them alone.”

The third season of Four More Shots Please premiered on Prime Video on October 21. The series also features Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh, Samir Kochhar, Jim Sarbh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla, and Sushant Singh.

