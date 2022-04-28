Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Made in Heaven season 2, Four More Shots season 3 teasers revealed amid loud cheers at Amazon Prime Video India event
web series

Made in Heaven season 2, Four More Shots season 3 teasers revealed amid loud cheers at Amazon Prime Video India event

Made in Heaven and Four More Shots Please new seasons were teased at the Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai.
Made in Heaven cast in a fresh picture.
Published on Apr 28, 2022 06:55 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

At their Amazon Prime Video Presents India event, the streamer revealed the first teasers for the upcoming seasons of their hit series Made in Heaven and Four More Shots Please. The new teasers were among an entire slate of over 30 titles revealed at the event in Mumbai. (Also read: Amazon Prime Video sizzle reel shows first glimpses of Shahid Kapoor's Farzi, Naga Chaitanya's Dhoota and more)

Made in Heaven, created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, will see the entire lead cast return. These include Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivangi Rastogi. The first season premiered in 2019 to great critical acclaim. It followed two wedding planner best friends in an almost anthology-like series about different couples, their weddings and relationships.

RELATED STORIES

In the new season's teaser, Sobhita and Arjun continue to plan extravagant weddings with Shashank and Shivangi. New season will also include Shibani Dandekar as one of the brides, who makes her entry on a horse, some luxurious dance sequence, more opulence and drama.

Four More Shots Please will bring back the lead cast of Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo. Also returning will be Prateik Babbar and Lisa Ray. A big new entry this season will be Jim Sarbh, who likely plays Bani's trainer from whatever little one could see from the teaser.

The teasers are not being released online but were shown to live audience at the event. The videos are expected to launch over the next few days online.

Other titles that were ‘teased’ at the event include Shahid Kapoor's Farzi, Aparshakti Khurana's Jubilee, Naga Chaitanya's Dhootha, Sonakshi Sinha's Dahad, Kunal Kemmu, Pankaj Tripathi, Patralekha's Gulkanga, Tamannaah Bhatia's Jee Karda, Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan's Hush Hush, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi's Indian Police Force, Tanya Maniktala, Jisshu Sengupta's PI Meena, Aishwarya Rajesh's Suzhal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
amazon prime video made in heaven four more shots please
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP