Amazon Prime Video sizzle reel shows first glimpses of Shahid Kapoor, Raj and DK's Farzi, Made in Heaven 2 and more

Amazon Prime Video, in a special event in Mumbai on Thursday, announced as many has 40 new titles for the upcoming year. The titles include Shahid Kapoor's series Farzi, first look at the second season of the highly-anticipated Made In Heaven, a movie starring Madhuri Dixit and more.

Farzi, directed by Raj and DK, stars Shahid in the lead with Vijay Sethupathi playing a cop. Rashi Khanna and Kay Kay Menon are parts of the project too. Official synopsis of the show reads: "A small-time artist working out of his grandfather’s printing press has designed the ultimate con job - a crime uniquely suited to him - and gets pulled into the murky, high stakes world of all that it demands. A fiery, unorthodox task force officer has made it his mission to rid the country of the menace this poses in this fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller.

First glimpses of Jubilee, starring Aparshakti Khurrana, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari was also showcased at the event, hosted by Karan Johar at Mumbai's JW Marriott.

Horror series Adhura, starring Rocket Boys actor Ishwak Singh and Rahul Dev also got a few seconds of footage in. Sonakshi Sinha plays a cop in Dahaad, co-starring Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma.

Also making his OTT debut will be Naga Chaitanya in a Telugu triller series, Dhootha. The show will also star Prachi Desai.

First look scenes from Kangana Ranaut's first production Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, were also shown to the media and guests.

Juhi Chawla makes her comeback with a thriller titled Hush Hush. She plays a woman with some dark secrets in a series that also stars Kritika Kamra and Soha Ali Khan. Madhuri Dixit will be seen in Maja Maa, an Amazon Original movie.

First glimpses were also shared of Indian adaptations of Modern Love: Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Chennai. What got the audience cheering was the teaser for Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, which had already been released a week ago online.

Also getting a feature were clips from the new seasons of some of Amazon's most popular shows: Made In Heaven season 2, Four More Shots Please season 3, Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 and Panchaayat season 2.

