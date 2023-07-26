Made In Heaven season 2: Sobhita Dhulipala finally shares release date of Zoya Akhtar series, introduces new faces

Made In Heaven Season 2 will premiere on August 11 on Prime Video. Making the announcement of the release date about the eagerly-awaited season 2 of Made In Heaven, Sobhita Dhulipala and the rest of the cast also shared the poster. (Also read: Made In Heaven season 2: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur to soon return as wedding planners in Zoya Akhtar series)

Made In Heaven release date

The new poster of Made in Heaven Season 2.

The poster featured the main cast, including Sobhita, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Mona Singh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Trinetra looking directly at the camera in a setting that appeared to be a ravaged venue for a wedding celebration. Sharing it, Sobhita wrote in her Instagram caption, "Making it official, finally! Team Made In Heaven is ready to enter the shaadi business again."

Prime Video also shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, "times will change, weddings will turn grand, Made In Heaven is coming back! #MadeInHeavenOnPrime S2, Aug 10."

Fan reactions

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "I've waited for my salary less desperately!" Another said, "I’m taking an off on 10th just to watch." Another fan of the show said, "FINALLY!!!!!! Considering it as my birthday gift" A second comment read, "Finally, the date is here! good lord, have been waiting since ancient history."

Another said, "Can't believe it's happening." A comment also read, "*Cries in happy* (crying face emoticons)." Fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the second season of the Emmy-nominated drama for years now.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur for promotions of Made In Heaven Season 2.

Made In Heaven season 2

The first season of the critically acclaimed show premiered in 2019. The premise followed two wedding planners and best friends in an almost anthology-like series about different couples, their weddings and relationships.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the series showcases the lives of two wedding planners Arjun's Karan and Sobhita's Tara as they navigate through various ups and downs, against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings. Made In Heaven 2 features the same cast – include Sobhita, Arjun, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivangi Rastogi – and some new faces, such as Ishwak Singh and Trinetra.

