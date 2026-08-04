Made in Korea 2 teaser: Hyun Bin vs Jung Woo Sung gets deadlier after 9-year time jump; Woo Do Hwan faces brutal war

Following a dramatic cliffhanger in its first season, Korean drama Made in Korea is finally ready to make its comeback. Disney+ on Tuesday announced season 2 of the K-drama along with an intriguing teaser which promises intense story of success, deception, and politics. Starring Jung Woo Sung, Hyun Bin in the lead roles, this season will be new entry of actor Woo Do Hwan, who was last seen in the Netflix series, Bloodhounds season 2.

Made in Korea 2 teaser trailer breakdown

Made in Korea 2 teaser hints at a brutal political showdown. (Disney+)

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The first teaser trailer unveiled on August 4 confirms that this season picks up nine years after the first one. Now, Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin) has risen to a position of power. His chilling words, “I kept my head down, hid my claws, and waited for this moment,” make it clear that his ambitions have only become bigger over the years.

Now, the fight is not only between Ki Tae and the prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung). This season brings in a fight where there are three people involved. One of them is Baek Ki Hyun (Woo Do Hwan), who happens to be Ki Tae’s younger sibling.

The teaser also provides a glimpse into the rising conflict between the two brothers, as Geon Young confronts Ki Hyun with the ultimatum to “Choose. Pick which side you’re on.”

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{{^usCountry}} With political power changing hands within a new government, the storyline will delve deeper into the turmoil of that time with rumours about the TV show dealing with the 1979 assassination of President Park Chung Hee. The teaser closes with a strong warning about an impending showdown, “This is war now. It won’t end until one side dies.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With political power changing hands within a new government, the storyline will delve deeper into the turmoil of that time with rumours about the TV show dealing with the 1979 assassination of President Park Chung Hee. The teaser closes with a strong warning about an impending showdown, “This is war now. It won’t end until one side dies.” {{/usCountry}}

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Season one

In season 1, which aired in 2025, Baek Ki Tae is introduced as an esteemed agent of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA). However, what lies hidden beneath the respectable façade is something sinister. Not only he is a government employee, Ki Tae is also involved in a vast drug-smuggling business through which he can earn both money and power. This desire for power rose from his experience in the Vietnam War, during which he saw powerful individuals evade accountability while soldiers died. This experience transformed him totally, motivating him to join the ranks of the powerful rather than serve them.

Opposite him stood prosecutor Jang Geon Young, who is determined to remove the roots of corruption no matter what the price is. Haunted by a painful childhood after his father became addicted to meth and killed his mother, he was driven by a deeply personal mission to stop the drug trade. The conflict between him and Ki Tae began when a plane hijack, inspired from the 1970 incident of Yodogo, in which Ki Tae was sent to Japan to deliver drugs to the Yakuza. He had threatened him to reveal his identity of being an agent of the KCIA during the hijack.

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The cliffhanger ending [spoilers ahead]

Season 1 ended on a very shocking note, with the defeat of Prosecutor Jang Geon Young and the immense increase in power of Baek Ki Tae. Geon Young felt like he was successful in putting Ki Tae behind bars, after trying so hard to find him all through out the season. But everything went wrong, with the interference of Chief Cheon (Jung Sung Il), who was a very strong political figure and was supporting Ki Tae. At the same time, an agent of KCIA, Pyo Hak Su (Roh Jae Won) turned around and found the tape, which revealed the corruption of the political supporter of Geon Young, Chief Na (Oh Dae Suk).

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Interestingly enough, Ki Tae’s loyal aide Kang Dae Il (Kang Gil Woo), who battled a meth addiction and had feelings for Ki Tae’s sister, gave in to the pressure and make a false confession. Dae Il subsequently took his life in police custody, thus bearing responsibility for the whole affair with drugs.

As a result, Geon Young was arrested and led away in handcuffs, watching everything he had worked for fall apart. On the other hand, Ki-tae managed to emerge victorious and even got his hands on a large drug deal with the Yakuza. In addition, he was promoted to the position of Director General of the KCIA.

When to the expect in the new season?

The new season stars Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, Woo Do Hwan, Seo Eun Soo, Won Ji An, Jung Sung Il and Roh Jae Won. Made in Korea 2 returns on September 9 on JioHotstar in India.