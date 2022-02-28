Madhuri Dixit's line from The Fame Game roasting privileged ‘young stars’ is a hit: ‘Apply some ice on burnt areas'

Fans of the web series The Fame Game have reacted to a scene in which Madhuri Dixit's character, actor Anamika Anand, mocked a young actor who asked for her blessings, hinting at their age difference. In the said scene, Madhuri is greeted at an event by the actor Jaslyn, played by Pooja Bhamrrah, who heaped praises on her. She said how she is a huge fan of Anamika and grew up watching her movies. After that, she took Madhuri's hand and kept it on her head asking her to bless her, amid gasps from the paparazzi stationed outside. (Also Read | The Fame Game review: Madhuri Dixit-led Netflix series is a deceptive mystery)

At first, Madhuri Dixit looked shocked but then laughed and said, “You don't need my blessings really. You young stars these days have PR, stylists, trainers, you have everything. Actually, you don't even need talent, let alone my blessings.” This led to Pooja's character Jaslyn smiling nervously as she was left embarrassed.

Taking to Reddit, a screenshot of the scene was shared with the caption, "Apply some ice on burnt areas!" Reacting to it, a person wrote, "Madhuri spitting facts." Another person said, "Madhuri would have enjoyed this scene and saying that dialogue. " "I enjoyed the whole conversation between them. So much truth being spoken in this series so far," said a fan.

"And this series is produced by Dharma...," said another person. "Ironically Karan (Johar) produced this," commented a person. "Karan likes to play both sides, in the end, he laughs last," wrote a person. "Madhuri woke up and chose violence," posted another person.

"Waaah waaah waaah (wow) standing ovation to Madhuri and the writer," wrote a fan. "Madhuri is the last of the Queens! Sorry. Uske baad sab temporary the (Everyone after her were temporary). Sri (Sridevi), Madhuri are something else," wrote a person. "Madhuri mam: Imma bout to end these kiddos whole career!" said a fan. "Fame Game is like Bollywood trolling itself. I like how the writers are using their creative liberties to take shots on Bollywoodwalas without taking their names LMAO," commented a person.

The Hindustan Times review read, "Through eight 45-minute-long episodes, what we get are tropes we already associate with celebrity life: affairs, stalkers, financial issues, domestic problems, troubled childhood, the works. But all of this is wrapped up in an extremely engaging screenplay by Sri Rao and co-writers Shreya Bhattacharya, Akshat Ghildial, Amita Vyas, and Nisha Mehta. Directors Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli extract top-notch performances from their superstar lead and a bunch of interesting actors surrounding her."

The Fame Game is directed by filmmakers Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, with Hindi dialogues penned by Amita Vyas, Akshat Ghildial and Shreya Bhattacharya. The series, currently streaming on Netflix, also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Mulay, and Muskkaan Jaferi.

