Madhuri Grover doubles down on saying the poor having children increases poverty: ‘Logon ko bechare banne ka shauk hai’

In Season 2 of the Netflix reality show Lock Upp, Ashneer Grover’s wife, Madhuri Grover, made a statement that rubbed many the wrong way. After her elimination from the show, she spoke to Tejasswi Prakash on the OTT platform’s YouTube channel and doubled down on her comments about the poor having children.

Madhuri Grover doubles down on statement about the poor

Madhuri Grover was a contestant on Lock Upp Season 2 on Netflix.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tejasswi brought up to Madhuri that her statement on the poor having children leading to poverty was much criticised outside. The businesswoman defended herself and said, “But what is the debate about? I haven’t asked anyone to refrain from having kids. Today’s generation isn’t having kids either way. We were talking about that. The more rich people have kids, the more wealth will increase. The more poor people have kids, the more poverty will increase. And we resonated with that.”

When Tejasswi looked uncomfortable and tried to explain that it was a sensitive topic and that there were other ways to look at it, Madhuri doubled down. “But they (the rich) are the ones running the country. Who else is running it? Who is providing employment to the rest of the people?”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Tejasswi tried to explain that the poor also run the country in their own way, but Madhuri didn’t seem ready to listen. “It’s good if they do, but do you think it’s the poor that run this country? Who runs it? Do you seriously think that? No,” she said before responding to the criticism on social media, “Social media pe na logon ko bechare banne ka bohot shauk hai. Arre humen gareeb bol diya. (People love to paint themselves as victims on social media. Oh, she called us poor) If you think of yourself as poor, that’s how you’ll feel.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tejasswi tried to explain that the poor also run the country in their own way, but Madhuri didn’t seem ready to listen. “It’s good if they do, but do you think it’s the poor that run this country? Who runs it? Do you seriously think that? No,” she said before responding to the criticism on social media, “Social media pe na logon ko bechare banne ka bohot shauk hai. Arre humen gareeb bol diya. (People love to paint themselves as victims on social media. Oh, she called us poor) If you think of yourself as poor, that’s how you’ll feel.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What did Madhuri Grover say?

On Lock Upp, Madhuri had shared a secret about her family, revealing that she and Ashneer wanted a third child. However, their families were against the idea. By the time they made up their minds, it was too late. While talking about it, she said something that rubbed the audience the wrong way.

“The third child keeps you younger. If you see all the rich people, including Shah Rukh Khan, they have a third child. This concept of 'hum do humare do' doesn't apply to everyone. Jitne ameer log bacche paida karenge toh ameeri badhegi, gareeb paida karenge to gareebi badhegi. (The more rich people have children, the more wealth will increase; the more poor people have children, the more poverty will increase),” she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lock Upp Season 2 is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. New episodes drop on Netflix from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.