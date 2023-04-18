Malti Marie Jonas loved everything about India: Priyanka Chopra on daughter's first trip to Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra is making her web series debut alongside Richard Madden in Prime Video's Citadel. The spy thriller created by David Weil features Priyanka and Richard as former agents who have their memories erased by a shady agency named Citadel and are later asked to help bring it down. While promoting the series, the actor was asked about her one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Jonas' first trip to India. Along with her husband Nick Jonas, she and Malti had arrived in India for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and also began the global media tour in Mumbai. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra says she did ‘almost 80%’ of the stunts in Citadel: I have done action films in Bollywood)

Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie at Mumbai Airport in March. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

The actor plays Nadia Sinh in the action thriller; Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville are also part of the cast. The series is set to have its London premiere on Tuesday. The first two episodes of the six-part series will premiere on April 28.

In an interview with Extra TV, Priyanka spoke about kicking off the Citadel global tour in India. She said, “It was so sweet. It was very emotional for me that we kicked off this whole global tour in Mumbai. I was sitting right next to Richard and my mom and we're surrounded by friends and family and industry folk that have seen me since I was 18 years old. It was poignant and really emotional for me. Citadel is the sum of my 22 years in the business. It's everything that I have learnt and everything that I know. It's something I'm very proud of and hopefully people will enjoy the show as much as we enjoy it.”

Opening up about her daughter's first visit to Mumbai, she added, "It was Malti's first time in India. It was Malti's first time in Mumbai. She loves it. She loved everything about it, from the sights to the sounds, to the food... from going to her nani's house, which is my mom's house. She loved everything about it."

The actor will be filming a feature in the UK called Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena in some time. It coincides with husband Nick also going on tour with the Jonas Brothers in the UK as well. Priyanka's next film, Love Again, premieres in May. Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Russell Tovey are part of the cast, with Nick making a cameo too.

