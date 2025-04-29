Manoj Bajpayee condoles death of Family Man 3 co-star Rohit Basfore: ‘Gone too soon’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is shocked at the news of the death of his Family Man 3 co-star Rohit Basfore, whose body was found near a waterfall in Guwahati. Also read: Family Man 3 actor Rohit Basfore found dead near Guwahati waterfall, went for picnic with friends: Report Rohit was found dead in the Jalukpaham waterfall near Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary near Guwahati on Sunday evening.

Manoj Bajpayee condoles Rohit’s death

On Tuesday, Manoj took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to mourn the death of his co-star and remember his contribution to the upcoming season of the hit web show.

“May God bless your soul with peace Rohit Basfore!! Gone too soon! Our condolences to the family,” he wrote, ending with “Om Shanti”.

Assam-based actor and gym trainer Rohit was found dead in the Jalukpaham waterfall near Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary near Guwahati on Sunday evening. He was 25. Police said it appeared to be a case of drowning, and they are investigating the matter further.

What do we know about Rohit’s death

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the body was recovered at around 8.30 pm on Sunday. Kamrup superintendent of police (SP) Ranjan Bhuyan on Tuesday said that police received a call at 4.06 pm, and they reached the spot immediately. The body was recovered with the help of divers at around 8.30pm.

“This looks like a case of drowning, and we are waiting for the postmortem report,” he said.

After recovery, the body was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors confirmed the death and sent it for postmortem, officials said. The SP told that he is yet to talk to the family members and the police are not aware of any allegations of murder.

Since last year, Rohit had been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of The Family Man on Instagram. In one post from November, he shared photos with co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Dalip Tahil, captioning it, "Lucky to have such a great experience”.

Earlier this year, he shared pictures with his colleagues from the sets of the upcoming show. He captioned the post, “On the sets of Family Man 3. It was a great experience and I always loved to learn new things”. At the moment, no detail about his role in out in the season three of the web show.