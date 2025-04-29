Family Man 3 actor Rohit Basfore found dead near Guwahati waterfall, went for picnic with friends: Report

Rohit Basfore, who starred in the upcoming series Family Man 3, has died, HT confirms. As per a report by Guwahati Plus, his body was found near the Garbhanga Waterfalls on Sunday (April 27) afternoon. As per initial investigations, Rohit Basfore accidentally fell into the waterfall.

Rohit went for a picnic with nine of his colleagues when he reportedly fell into the waterfall. Rani Police Outpost officials said the incident took place around 2 pm.

A police official, talking to GPlus, said, "We received the report around 4 PM and reached the spot by 4.30 pm. The SDRF team later recovered the body around 6.30 pm."

As per initial investigations, Rohit "accidentally fell into the waterfall". As per the report, police said no foul play was suspected so far. The body was sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation in the case is underway.

Since last year, Rohit shared pictures on Instagram from the sets of Family Man. Sharing photos with Jaideep Ahlawat and Dalip Tahil in November last year, he wrote, “Lucky, to have such a great experience.”

Earlier this year, he posted pictures with his colleagues from the sets of the upcoming show. He captioned the post, “On the sets of Family Man 3. It was a great experience and I always loved to learn new things.”