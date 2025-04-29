‘Family Man 3’ actor Rohit Basfore found dead in waterfall near Guwahati: Police

Silchar: Assam-based actor and gym trainer Rohit Basfore, who was shooting for the web-series Family Man 3, was found dead in the Jalukpaham waterfall near Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary near Guwahati on Sunday evening. He was 25. Police said it appeared to be a case of drowning, and they are investigating the matter further. Rohit Basfore (File Photo)

The body was recovered at around 8.30 pm on Sunday.

Kamrup superintendent of police (SP) Ranjan Bhuyan on Tuesday said that police received a call at 4.06 pm, and they reached the spot immediately. The body was recovered with the help of divers at around 8.30pm.

“This looks like a case of drowning, and we are waiting for the postmortem report,” he said.

After recovery, the body was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors confirmed the death and sent it for postmortem, officials said.

The SP told HT that he is yet to talk to the family members and the police are not aware of any allegations of murder.