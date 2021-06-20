Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Manoj Bajpayee reveals his real life Chellam sir is related to The Family Man 2: 'I call him any time'
web series

Manoj Bajpayee reveals his real life Chellam sir is related to The Family Man 2: 'I call him any time'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who sought Chellam sir's help throughout The Family Man 2 show, has revealed his go-to person for such situations in real life.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 01:56 AM IST
Manoj Bajpayee reveals his real life Chellam sir.

One of the many characters that were a hit from the web show The Family Man 2, Chellam sir was quite a surprise. Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the lead role of Srikant Tiwari, often turns towards the character of Chellam sir for solutions when he finds himself in a tough situation. In a new interview, the actor now reveals his go-to person in real life.

Manoj Bajpayee told Spotboye, "So in my life there too many (characters like Chellam sir), for all the films and anything, you know, there are directors who I love and admire like, Neeraj Pandey or Abhishek Chaubey or Raj & DK or Anurag Kashyap all of these people I always call them. But one of the three directors - Suparn Verma - of The Family Man, he can be a Chellam Sir. He is somebody who has answers for everything, so I call him any time."

Suparn was not part of the first season of The Family Man and he joined the second one, and directed a few episodes. About working on the second season, he told SpotboyE, "My pressure began in a different way that Raj and DK are my dear friends and I couldn’t s**** up their baby and I had to step up 500 per cent to ensure that season two made them proud. So my pressure was not from audience expectations."

Essayed by Uday Mahesh, Chellam sir is a retired spy who often comes to the rescue of Srikant Tiwari in the latest season of The Family Man. Asked if he was game for a Chellam stand-alone series, Uday told PTI, "If I get an offer like that, I would definitely love to do it. Even for Family Man 3, if they'll call me, I'll be up for it."

Also read: Nisha shares birthday party pics of son amid row with husband Karan. See here

The 51-year-old actor is primarily a writer and director in Tamil cinema. For The Family Man, he had auditioned for the role of Dheepan, a senior Sri Lankan Tamil fighter who uses diplomacy to achieve the cause of liberation. The role was eventually played by Azhagam Perumal. It was only after two months of his audition that the makers offered him the role of Chellam. "I liked the role because there was a comical touch to it. We never thought this was going to be so huge," the actor added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manoj bajpayee the family man

Related Stories

tv

Nisha Rawal shares birthday party pics of son Kavish: 'I shall protect your innocence until my last breath'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 10:43 AM IST
web series

Tabu dedicates post to 'members of Family Man', fans want to see her in season 3

PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 10:41 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP