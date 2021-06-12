Manoj Bajpayee speaks on Samantha Akkineni, his co-stars in The Family Man 2: 'I want to be overshadowed by them'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, recently seen in the espionage action-thriller The Family Man 2, has said that he wants to be overshadowed by his co-actors. In an interview, Manoj revealed that he admires his co-actors, wants them to do extremely well and is 'very possessive about them'. He also spoke about Samantha Akkineni, his co-star in the web series.

In The Family Man 2, Manoj Bajpayee essayed the role of Srikant Tiwari, a spy who juggles between his life as a middle-class man and the demands of his profession. Samantha Akkineni played Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil who is at the centre of an assassination plot, and the primary antagonist to Srikant.

Speaking with SpotboyE, Manoj said, "I want to be overshadowed by my co-actors. I admire them, I really want them to do extremely well, I am saying not out of any modesty but that’s how I feel about my co-actors, I am very possessive about them. I only think good for them. I really wanted Samantha to make such an impact with her debut in the series and that too you know a series made by Raj DK and Suparn Verma."

"I always wanted Sharib to do well and now with Season 2, he has become one of the most sought-after actors. Also Sunny Hinduja or Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, I want them to do very well. I am always concerned and always pushing and telling them the ways to go about it. And now all of them are stars in their own right after season 2," he added.

The second season came out on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month and has been enthusiastically received by fans as well as critics.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Manoj had spoken about the third season. "Everyone is locked up. Let the world open, let this country open fully. And when they start working... I'm very sure they will be taking it forward with Amazon. When it is greenlit they will start turning the story into a screenplay, because the story is with them, that is ready," he had said.