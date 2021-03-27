Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Marvel fans detest Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Captain America addressing James as 'Bucky': 'It’s Mr. Barnes to you'
web series

Marvel fans detest Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Captain America addressing James as 'Bucky': 'It’s Mr. Barnes to you'

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's episode 2 confirmed super-soldiers, featured Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes' therapy session while the new Captain America pissed Marvel fans off.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 02:06 PM IST
New Captain America, John Walker, and Bucky Barnes in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 2.

The second episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier served as a treat for Marvel fans following the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the very beginning. The episode featured the highly-anticipated Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and James 'Bucky' Barnes (Sebastian Stan) reunion, their 'couple's therapy' that was teased in the trailer, confirmation of the super-soldiers, a look at Isaiah Bradley, and a glimpse of Zemo.

Amid these revelations and action-packed scenes, fans clearly haven't made peace with the new Captain America (Wyatt Russell). In the new episode, John Walker was re-introduced as the new Captain America, giving viewers an understanding of factors based on which he was chosen as the new Cap.

John dived into his role as the Cap when Sam and Bucky faced the new super-soldiers, the Flag Smashers. John offered help to Sam and Bucky. However, he has rubbed not only the two Avengers but also the fans the wrong way. First, in an interview on the episode, he called Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) his brother which did not sit down well with Steve-Bucky stans. He then addressed James Barnes with the name "Bucky", a nickname Steve and Sam addressed James through the three MCU phases, which was a big no from the fandom.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bold and edgy: OTT breaks sexual taboos

Falcon and Winter Soldier E2 review: Marvel wants to Make America Great Again

Abhishek Banerjee: Actors are stars on OTT because of their characters, not personality

OK Computer review: New comedy is too alienating to attract an audience

Also Read: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 review: Marvel wants to Make (Captain) America Great Again

Wyatt, in an interview with USA Today, said he was prepared for the backlash but hoped that it wasn't going too harsh. "People are probably going to hate it, and some people are going to love it. (Movies and TV shows) are there to make people feel emotions, and I'm hoping that that's what this show can do for people. Hopefully they don't hate me too much," he said, last week. He also added that “it would be an honour, I guess, to be disliked in the Marvel universe."

A new episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier debuts every Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
the falcon and the winter soldier captain america anthony mackie bucky barnes

Related Stories

web series

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere breaks Disney+ viewership record, is most-watched debut

PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:52 PM IST
web series

Falcon and The Winter Soldier theories suggest Flag Smashers could have Steve Rogers' super strength

PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:02 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP