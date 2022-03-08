Masaba Gupta, Tripti Dimri and more take centrestage as Netflix celebrates Women's Day with Masaba Masaba 2, Qala pics

In an ode to women on International Women's Day, Netflix India on Tuesday revealed the first looks of several women-led films and shows. It also shared pictures from a few upcoming shows. Taking to Twitter, Netflix released pictures from Masaba Masaba season 2, Mai, Thar, Qala, and She season 2. However, their release dates are yet to be announced. (Also Read | Arjun Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'mini Meryl' as she announces Hollywood debut, Bollywood stars cheer for her)

Netflix shared the photos from the shows and movies under their 'Her Kahani Hai Zaruri’ campaign. It translates to both 'her story is important' and 'every story is important'.

Sharing a post featuring Swastika Mukherjee and Tripti Dimri from Qala, the streamer, "Relationships find new depths in #Qala. @tripti_dimri23 and @swastika24 star in this in this hauntingly beautiful tale about a daughter who yearns for her mother's love. Coming soon on Netflix! #HerKahaniHaiZaruri." In the photo, Tripti is seen looking ahead of her with a sad expression on her face. Swastika in another picture stood amid snow-capped mountains.

Another post featured Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mukti Mohan in Thar. Fatima stood inside a thatched hut, holding a candle while Mukti danced with her friends around a bonfire.

The caption read, "There's more to people and places than what meets the eye. But right now, it's all eyes on @fattysanashaikh and @thisIsmukti as they get ready to take the desert by the storm in #Thar. Coming soon on Netflix! #HarKahaaniHaiZaruri #HerKahaaniHaiZaruri."

In the next post, the first looks of Sakshi Tanwar, Raima Sen, and Wamiqa Gabbi in Mai were revealed. "#SakshiTanwar is back to rule our screens alongside @GabbiWamiqa and @raimasen! #Mai is the story of how far a mother will go to care for the ones she loves. Arriving soon on Netflix," read the caption.

For season two of Masaba Masaba, fashion designer Masaba Gupta was seen sitting on a throne dressed in an animal print outfit with a tiara on her head. Neena Gupta was seen smiling, dressed in a printed green dress. Revealing the first looks, Netflix captioned the post, "Lights, camera, fashion! @MasabaG and @Neenagupta001 are getting ready to take us on the rollercoaster ride of their lives! Season 2 of #MasabaMasaba arrives soon on Netflix!"

Netflix gave a glimpse of Aaditi Pohankar in She season two.

Giving a glimpse of Aaditi Pohankar in She season two, Netflix's caption read, "SHE is fierce. SHE is strong. And SHE is here for more! @AaditiPohankar is all set to return for a thrilling second season of #She. Coming soon."

