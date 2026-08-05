Missed Lock Upp season 2? Catch up on drama, explosive secrets, and rivalries in 10 points before tonight’s finale

The reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa became the talk of the town as soon as it premiered on Netflix. The show missed no chance to keep the audience hooked and soon even crossed 50 million views on the platform, cementing its success. Now, today, the show will finally gets it winner. Missed the Lock Upp Season 2 madness? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will be hosting Lock Upp Season 2.

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From explosive fights and shocking revelations to broken friendships, unexpected alliances and dramatic evictions, the season had no shortage of twists. As the top five prepare for the final battle tonight, here’s everything you need to remember before the winner is crowned.

Explosive revelations

The season began with one of its biggest revelations. Actor Akanksha Chamola opened up about her personal life, revealing that she and actor Gaurav Khanna were heading for divorce and had been living separately for almost a year. The revelation triggered a wave of reactions on social media, with fans and viewers closely scrutinising their relationship.

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{{^usCountry}} As the show progressed, contestants were expected to reveal their secrets and own up to their truths to stay in the game and avoid elimination. However, before Akanksha could use her secret as a lifeline, Shreya Kalra exposed it, taking away the advantage. Akanksha later opened up about her sexuality, revealing that she is bisexual and had been in relationships with women before her marriage to Gaurav. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the show progressed, contestants were expected to reveal their secrets and own up to their truths to stay in the game and avoid elimination. However, before Akanksha could use her secret as a lifeline, Shreya Kalra exposed it, taking away the advantage. Akanksha later opened up about her sexuality, revealing that she is bisexual and had been in relationships with women before her marriage to Gaurav. {{/usCountry}}

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The season also saw several tasks turn into deeply emotional confession sessions. Shilpa Shinde made one of the most shocking revelations when she claimed that her mother and brother had asked her to leave her own home. She revealed that she had been living away from Mumbai and staying in shelter homes for the past three years. Shilpa said one of her reasons for participating in Lock Upp was to eventually build a shelter home for people going through similar circumstances.

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Ram Kapoor also left his fellow contestants stunned when he spoke about his father's battle with cancer. He revealed that he had helped his father plan his own death, a decision that led to his mother and sister cutting ties with him.

The emotional revelations continued, with Shreya Kalra, Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi opening up about experiencing sexual harassment in their lives. Ram also spoke candidly about the dark phase of his career following the success of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He admitted that he became unhealthy, drank on sets and behaved badly with people around him. His health deteriorated to such an extent that doctors told him he had only six months to live.

Another shocking revelation came from Akanksha Choudhary, who opened up about an alleged casting couch experience during her pageant days. She revealed that an influential person offered to financially help her in exchange for sex. Despite being in desperate need of money at the time, Akanksha refused the offer and stood her ground.

Daily soap drama

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Despite being a reality show, Lock Upp Season 2 was often compared to an Ektaa Kapoor daily soap because of its dramatic twists and emotional storylines. Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi, in particular, were frequently called out for seemingly behaving as though they were still part of a scripted show, with some viewers questioning whether they were being their real selves.

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Shivangi breaking down after Shilpa Shinde stopped her from speaking to Harshad quickly became meme material, with viewers joking that the moment felt straight out of a classic "saas-bahu drama". The repeated re-entry of eliminated contestants also frustrated some viewers, who compared it to the frequent reincarnations seen in Ektaa Kapoor's shows.

Intense fights

Fights were a major part of Lock Upp Season 2, with Shreya Kalra at the centre of most of them. She began by clashing with Akanksha Choudhary and Yogesh Rawat, continuing their rivalry from outside the show. Shreya accused Akanksha of sleeping with Yogesh while he was in a relationship, while Akanksha hit back by accusing Shreya of living off "sugar daddies". Their feud kept escalating, reflecting the season's recurring theme of women turning against women.

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Their biggest clash came when Shreya accidentally hit Akanksha during an argument. In retaliation, Akanksha poured water over Shreya's bed, pushed her and threw a slipper at her. Akanksha was later punished for the chaos that followed.

Shreya also clashed with Dheeraj Dhoopar, calling him a "loser", prompting him to show her the middle finger. She later fought with Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda and Akanksha Chamola over their friendships and their decisions not to save her. Through it all, Shreya remained one of the season's biggest talking points.

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Then came wildcard Shilpa Shinde, who added even more fuel to the house's conflicts. She fought with Shivangi almost immediately after entering and repeatedly provoked Ram Kapoor. As the hosts pointed out, Shilpa appeared to bring out Ram's negative side. Her biggest clash with Shivangi came after Shivangi accused her of spreading rumours about her alleged "affairs with co-stars" and discussing her virginity inside the house.

When hosts won hearts

Just like the contestants had their moments to shine, the hosts also had several moments that won over the internet. Riteish Deshmukh emerged as a fan favourite throughout the season. Viewers praised him for handling the inmates' rebellion with authority while also showing empathy during their emotional breakdowns. His decision to call out Yogesh Rawat for his arrogance and remark that the makers had brought him back because of his popularity became a highlight for many viewers. Fans particularly appreciated Riteish's balance of being firm, empathetic and entertaining as a host.

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Farah Khan also won praise for her savage side, especially when she called out Harshad Chopda for his "acting" during one of the tasks. She was also appreciated for maintaining her composure when Ram Kapoor behaved rudely with her. Farah and Riteish's decision to call out Shilpa Shinde over her comments about Shivangi Joshi was another moment that received support from viewers.

Tasks that fell short

The tasks on the show were often underwhelming, although they were still better than those seen on Bigg Boss. Most tasks focused on contestants earning ration and basic necessities rather than competing against each other, which made them predictable and repetitive. At times, the tasks also appeared biased. The finale task, for instance, saw Shivangi and Shreya competing to help their favourites become finalists, leaving the other inmates with little opportunity to secure their place in the finale on their own merit. This took away from the sense of fair competition at a crucial stage of the show.

Friendships that turned into rivalries

Almost every duo that started the season as friends eventually became enemies or frenemies. Akanksha Chamola found allies in Pamala Serena and Varun Yadav, and their friendship was a welcome break from the chaos inside the house. However, trust issues soon crept in, with Akanksha admitting that she could no longer trust either of them. Towards the end, both Varun and Pamala also turned against her.

Shivangi Joshi's strongest friendship from the beginning was with Harshad Chopda, but even their bond faced cracks towards the end. Their closeness was often questioned by viewers, with some speculating that there was more to their relationship than friendship, but neither allowed the comments to affect their bond. Things changed during the finale when Harshad revealed that he had deliberately lost a task against Shivangi, resulting in his elimination. Shivangi was upset, stopped speaking to him and did not appear happy when he eventually returned as a finalist.

Another friendship that went through a full circle was that of Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra. The two became one of the most explosive duos in the house, standing up for each other, fighting each other's battles and facing confrontations together. However, after hearing Apoorva Mukhija's analysis, Shilpa began distancing herself from Shreya and started feeling that she had become arrogant and "badtameez". Their fallout became another major highlight of the season, but the two eventually patched things up after Farah Khan advised them to resolve their differences.

Betrayals that shocked the house

Shreya Kalra betrayed her "friend" Akanksha Chamola by exposing her secret about her sexuality and taking away her lifeline. Dheeraj Dhoopar also shocked the house when he voted against Harshad Chopda, leading to his elimination.

One of the biggest betrayals came when Shreya and Shilpa Shinde, who were both close to Madhuri Grover, voted her out following a disagreement. Similarly, Ram Kapoor abandoned his "friend" Varun Yadav during the finale task, leaving his fate in Shreya Kalra's hands.

Emotional breakdowns

For all their fiery confrontations, Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde also had their share of emotional breakdowns when the house turned against them. Shreya broke down during one episode and said, "I want to go home, I can't do this anymore. They all are bullies." Shilpa, too, broke down after the inmates took away her food and later hid their own food to keep it away from her.

Shivangi Joshi also had an emotional breakdown after Harshad Chopda revealed that he had deliberately lost a task against her to secure his place in the finale. Hurt by his confession, Shivangi was seen crying inconsolably.

New allegations on contestants

Every contestant entered Lock Upp with their share of controversies and allegations, but the fights and revelations inside the house led to new accusations. Ram Kapoor, for instance, was called out for making female contestants uncomfortable. Shreya Kalra, Pamala Serena and others questioned his habit of kissing women on the cheek and forehead. The issue became serious enough for Ram's wife, Gautami Kapoor, to apologise to Shreya and the other contestants, while clarifying that he had no ill intentions.

Shilpa Shinde and Ram Kapoor also accused Shivangi Joshi of using Harshad Chopda to her advantage in the game. Both claimed that Harshad had feelings for Shivangi and that she was aware of them but continued to use their bond to strengthen her position in the show.

Shocking twists

The most shocking twist of the season came during the finale week when Harshad Chopda became the first finalist after winning a task. In a major turn of events, he chose to give up his spot to Shivangi Joshi and accept elimination in her place. The decision left the housemates and viewers stunned. Another major twist was Apoorva Mukhija's entry as an informer. Her arrival changed the dynamics of the game as she observed the contestants closely, exposed their strategies and revealed details that forced several inmates to rethink their gameplay.

After weeks of competition, Lock Upp Season 2 will finally reveal its winner tonight. The grand finale is scheduled to stream on Netflix at 8 pm, when one of the five finalists will lift the trophy and take home the prize money.