Mithila Palkar: Youngsters need to step up and help seniors get vaccinated

Mithila Palkar has got her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and the actor is glad that vaccination drives are more streamlined now. However, she rues that there are many senior citizens who haven’t got the jabs yet due to vaccine hesitancy, lack of awareness or information. That’s why the 28-year-old feels that the youth needs to step up.

“I understand the apprehension regarding anything new, especially medicine, but it is important for all of us to get vaccinated,” she urges, adding, “Youngsters with access to information should create awareness, explain to others how vaccines help, talk to seniors in their vicinity and help them get the jabs. Sometimes, just talking to seniors about why the vaccine is important and how it works also helps clear their doubts. In fact, my parents and grandparents aren’t averse to the idea and have got their shots.”

The Tribhanga actor also appreciates the drive-through at vaccination centres, which eliminates contact with other people.

After the second wave, which shook everyone in the country, there are now concerns about a possible third wave. And Palkar just hopes that we are better prepared.

“It is overwhelming to think about it but you can’t be in denial. We were all clueless in the first wave. The second wave was expected, and it was here and how. I don’t even want to imagine the third wave. I hope we are ready for it, but more importantly, I hope that we continue to take all precautions and follow safety protocols. We should behave responsibly, wear masks, sanitise and stay at home, if you have the privilege to do so, as not everyone can,” the actor concludes.