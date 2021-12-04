Money Heist 5: Emotional fans call La Casa de Papel's ending 'brilliant'

Money Heist reached its end on Friday, December 3, after premiering the second part of the final season of the show. The Spanish series, formally known as La Casa de Papel, has left fans across the globe emotional with its ending.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

The final five episodes of Money Heist season 5 featured a number of twists. While we are not going to elaborate on some of the biggest twists, one twist that is worth mentioning was Professor and Alicia Sierra teaming up.

While the trailer had already revealed that the Professor would surrender in front of the military, fans were surprised by Alicia taking charge in his absence and recovering the gold.

Fans took to Twitter to praise Alicia in Money Heist 5 Part 2. “Alicia Sierra has stolen the hearts of many for this last season and she carried it well #MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeistFinale,” a fan tweeted. “Professor and Alicia duo is bestest part of this season,” added another. “Alicia Sierra definitely carried the whole season 5 part 2 !!!! pls she slayed every scene,” a third fan said.

A third fan also suggested the makers work on another season with the Professor and Alicia masterminding a heist together. “Alicia Sierra and Professor would've been the perfect pair of great minds for another heist? Can we have another season, please,” the fan tweeted.

‎Najwa Nimri plays Alicia Sierra in Money Heist.

Fans laud ‎Najwa Nimri for her role as Alicia Sierra in Money Heist.

Many also noted that Money Heist season 5's ending fulfilled their expectations. Fans felt that the characters received the ending they deserved. “Money Heist S5's ending has to be one of the best endings of a TV show to ever exist. ‘The dream never ends,’” a fan tweeted.

“Finally Money Heist marathon is completed. A well written series with some extra ordinary actors. A happy ending. Also didn't (spoil the show for) all their fans like @GameOfThrones did. Farewell @lacasadepapel,” another viewer said.

Although Money Heist has come to an end, the creators announced earlier this week that a spin-off on Berlin's character, played by Pedro Alonso, is in the making and it will arrive on Netflix in 2023. A Korean version of the series is also in production.