Money Heist 5: Pedro Alonso and Alvaro Morte name the most 'disgusting' character of La Casa de Papel, watch

Money Heist stars Alvaro Morte (the Professor) and Pedro Alonso (Berlin) sat down to read a few fans tweets recently. During the session, the actors revealed the most disgusting character on the show.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Money Heist actors Alvaro Morte (the Professor) and Pedro Alonso (Berlin).

Money Heist fans despise two characters from the show the most: Arturo and Gandia. While Arturo has received his share of hate since the first season, Gandia has been getting hate for killing Nairobi in Money Heist season 4.

Ahead of Money Heist 5, Alvaro Morte (the Professor) and Pedro Alonso (Berlin) sat down to reveal which character is the most disgusting. No prizes for guessing, it is Arturo.

In a video shared on the Money Heist's YouTube channel, the two actors took a seat on a couch to read some fan tweets. Of the many tweets, one tweet read: "And to think that someone is starting to watch Money Heist without knowing the troubles that Alvaro is going to put them through Arturo."

Addressing the character, Pedro said that as per studies, people love that there is a character like Arturito in this series for it is able to project one's lowest instinct.

Alvaro deemed Arturo 'absolutely undesirable' and added that the things his character has done are 'so horrible, so disgusting.' However, he believes that it is difficult to pull off such a role. Pedro agreed.

RELATED STORIES

Arturo is played by Enrique Arce. In the first heist, he was among the managers at the Royal Mint of Spain and was having an affair with his secretary. She eventually joins the team as Stockholm.

In the second heist, at the Bank of Spain, Arturo not only becomes a hostage again but tries to emotionally manipulate Stockholm but also rapes a fellow hostage. Speaking in a Netflix documentary titled Money Heist: The Phenomenon, executive producer Jesús Colmenar shed light on Arturo.

Also read: Money Heist's Tokyo, Ursula Corbero, 'couldn’t stop crying' while filming finale

He said, "He represents the meanness within all of us. You recognise certain base passions of the viewers themselves in Arturo - and that’s why you can’t stand him.”

