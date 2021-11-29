Money Heist: Ayushmann Khurrana debuts as desi Professor and gives Bella Ciao his own twist, watch

Money Heist is set to premiere the second part of its fifth and final season later this week. Ahead of the premiere, Netflix India dropped yet version of the song Bella Ciao, made popular by the show, and it features Ayushmann Khurrana doubling up as the Professor.

The video, inviting the biggest Money Heist fan, opens with Ayushmann Khurrana preparing for a red carpet event of Money Heist. The actor sits at the piano, shirtless, and sings about how he is excited about the final season.

“It's been laid out, the red carpet is waiting but I am only waiting for you. Bella ciao ciao ciao. The final season is almost here, your biggest fan says ciaooo,” he sings in Hindi.

The video then shows Ayushmann at the barbershop, getting a makeover. Once his makeover is done, he emerges as the Professor. However, at the premiere, Ayushmann decides to enter wearing a Salvador Dalí mask and a red jumpsuit.

Speaking about his love for Money Heist and its global popularity in a press note, Ayushmann said, “Over time, I've become a huge fan of Money Heist and it's rightfully found a prominent place in pop culture. Getting to work on this unique project has been special given my fondness for the series as well as The Professor. The characters give us an immersive experience and you feel completely invested in their journey throughout the series. While I’m super excited for the finale, it's definitely disappointing that this heist is coming to an end.”

Earlier this year, when Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 was premiering, Netflix India released a star-studded promotional video featuring actors from different film industries. Indian actors such as Anil Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Rana Daggubati and Shruti Haasan, chanted 'Come soon' in different languages.

Money Heist season 5 part 2 will release on Netflix on December 3.