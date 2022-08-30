Munawar Faruqui says cheating in relationship is his biggest regret: 'I feel like calling them up and saying sorry'

Munawar Faruqui has confessed to being unfaithful in his love life and said that it is currently his biggest regret. The comedian said that another regret he has is not spending enough time with his mother in his childhood. Munawar had revealed during his appearance on Lock Upp earlier this year that his mother took her own life in 2007. Also Read| Munawar Faruqui confirms on Lock Upp he has a wife and son

Munawar, who emerged as the winner of Lock Upp, also revealed on the show that he is a married man and has a child. He shared that he has been living separately with his wife for more than a year and the matter is currently in court. He later revealed that he is in a relationship with social media personality Nazila, who later starred opposite him in the music video of Halki Si Barsaat.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Munawar was asked to name some of his biggest regrets in life. The comedian replied, "I have many regrets...One of my biggest regrets is that I did not spend enough time with my mom. I think that I shouldn't have been playing outside, I should have sat with her at home. I cheated in relationship, so I really regret that. I f**ed around. That's the biggest regret right now I feel."

He added, "After I did it, I felt that I have done something wrong...That realisation changed me a lot." Asked if he ever considers calling the women he cheated on to apologise to them, Munawar said, "Definitely. I feel like calling them up and saying sorry, but then I think I shouldn't because it wouldn't change anything."

Munawar recently released a new song Khawab, which he has written, composed, and sung. In the song, he speaks about the experiences of his life, including his new-found fame. The lyrics also included a mention of his arrest. He was held by the police in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in July last year for an alleged malicious joke about Hindu deities and later released on bail. Munawar gained widespread popularity after the controversy surrounding the case and his subsequent appearance on reality show Lock Upp, which he won

