Munawar Faruqui says his closeness with Anjali Arora on Lock Upp 'wasn't easy' for girlfriend Nazila

Comedian Munawar Faruqui recently won Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp. Just after he won the show, Munawar revealed on social media, and in several interviews, that he has a girlfriend named Nazila. In a new interview, Munawar has talked about how his closeness and friendship with contestant Anjali Arora on Lock Upp affected Nazila, and said that it wasn't easy for her to go through it. Also Read: Munawar Faruqui and girlfriend Nazila twin in black as they step out for dinner date, fans call them 'adorable'. Watch

After his Lock Upp win, Munawar posted a romantic picture with a mystery girl on his Instagram handle, whom he had mentioned as Bubby on one occasion during the show. He later revealed that her name in Nazila and they have been dating for a few months.

In a new interview, Munawar told TellyChakkar.com, “I know it must have not been easy for her to watch all that happened as I and Anjali were very close and she went through a lot of emotions, but in the end, she understood the game and supported me. Most importantly, she had complete trust in me.”

In an earlier interview with ETimes, when Munawar was asked if Nazila was bothered by his closeness with Anjali, he said, “It's human nature to get possessive about your partner Isn't it? She's just like any other girl. Also it depends as a couple how much understanding you have. I am very glad and very happy that the type of person I am she’s very smart, intelligent and mature. At the same time she’s very understanding and that’s the reason we are together. Agar hum ek saath hain toh kuch na kuch khoobiyaan hongi (Since we are together there might be some good things).”

Earlier this month, Munawar lifted the winner's trophy beating co-contestant Payal Rohatgi in the finale of the first season of Lock Upp. He received more than 18 lakh votes and won ₹20 lakh, a car, and an all-expense-paid trip to Italy.

The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor and pitted celebrity contestants against each other in a jail-like setting. Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Ali Mercchant, Zeeshan Khan, Mandana Karimi, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Vinit Kakar, Babita Phogat, Swami Chakrapani, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddhartha Sharma, Prince Narula, and Chetan Hansraj were all participants on the show.

