Munawar Faruqui and girlfriend Nazila twin in black as they step out for dinner date, fans call them 'adorable'. Watch

Comedian Munawar Faruqui recently won Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp. On Thursday, Munawar and his girlfriend Nazila were spotted in Mumbai, as they headed for a dinner date together. In a recent interview, Munawar has said that he has been dating Nazila for a few months now. Also Read: Munawar Faruqui rings in girlfriend Nazila's birthday with roses and romance, fans notice him blushing hard

A paparazzo account shared a video in which Munawar and Nazila are seen leaving on a bike. The couple is twinning in black.

One fan commented, “Adorable couple,” another one wrote, “Look at her eyes. So pretty.” Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

After his Lock Upp win, Munawar shared a romantic picture with a mystery girl on his Instagram handle, leaving his fans in shock, as he had never mentioned his girlfriend on the show.

Later, in an interview with ETimes and revealed why he never mentioned her on the show. He said, “I’ve known Nazila for a year now and we have been dating for a few months. The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazila. As I was inside the show and she was outside and I was not there with her at that moment in the outside world so I refrained from revealing her identity. In our life there are different aspects of us about which we are protective. I don’t think it is wrong to be protective about our loved ones and the moment I came out I posted her picture.”

Last weekend, Munawar lifted the winner's trophy beating co-contestant Payal Rohatgi in the finale of the first season of Lock Upp. He received more than 18 lakh votes and won ₹20 lakh, a car, and an all-expense-paid trip to Italy.

The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor and pitted 20 contestants against each other in a jail-like setting. Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Ali Merchant, Zeeshan Khan, Mandana Karimi, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Vinit Kakar, Babita Phogat, Swami Chakrapani, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddhartha Sharma, Prince Narula, and Chetan Hansraj were all participants on the show.

