Munna Bhaiya-Dimpy Pandit to husband-wife: Mirzapur stars Divyenndu and Harshita Gaur reunite in new show Waiting Hai

The Mirzapur universe may have seen Munna Bhaiya and Dimpy Pandit on very different sides of the equation, but their story takes a rather unexpected turn in their next outing. Divyenndu and Harshita Gaur, who play Munna Bhaiya and Dimpy Pandit in Mirzapur, are set to reunite as husband and wife in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming show, Waiting Hai.

Waiting Hai teaser

Waiting Hai will soon be streaming for free on Prime Video.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Monday, Prime Video unveiled the teaser of the show. The teaser brings together everyday railway chaos, humour, and a mystery. At the centre of it all is Sugam Mishra, a newly posted Railway Police officer, who finds himself stuck in the one place no traveller wants to be, the Waiting List. When he notices certain agents getting tickets confirmed with surprising ease while passengers continue to wait, Sugam starts wondering who is really behind this unusual game.

Bhuvan Arora plays a hacker who always seems to be one step ahead. As their paths collide, the story sets up a playful cat-and-mouse chase between a determined investigator and a hacker who always seems to have another trick up his sleeve.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Mirzapur connect

{{^usCountry}} After playing characters whose worlds were intertwined in the popular franchise, Divyenndu and Harshita now step into an entirely different dynamic as a married couple. And for fans of the franchise, the meta-ness only gets better, Dimpy’s brother Guddu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal, famously locked horns with Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur. Seeing Munna and Dimpy now share a husband-wife equation in another show is bound to add an extra layer of intrigue for audiences who have followed their Mirzapur journey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After playing characters whose worlds were intertwined in the popular franchise, Divyenndu and Harshita now step into an entirely different dynamic as a married couple. And for fans of the franchise, the meta-ness only gets better, Dimpy’s brother Guddu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal, famously locked horns with Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur. Seeing Munna and Dimpy now share a husband-wife equation in another show is bound to add an extra layer of intrigue for audiences who have followed their Mirzapur journey. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For Harshita Gaur, the reunion with Divyenndu was particularly special, given how long the two have known and worked with each other. Talking about their collaboration, Harshita says, “It was genuinely exciting to work with Divyenndu again. We’ve almost been working together for a decade now, so there is already a certain comfort and understanding between us. But "Waiting Hai" felt even more special because we got to explore such a different dynamic together. Our chemistry in the upcoming show feels very natural.”

A Jio Studios presentation and Jar Pictures Production, Waiting Hai, a quirky ‘scam dramedy’ that uncovers a nationwide ticketing scam. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, the series boasts an ensemble that includes Kumud Mishra, Vijay Maurya, Harshita Gaur, Srushti Tare, and Sunita Rajwar in pivotal roles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The MX Original will soon stream for free, exclusively on Prime Video and on the MX Player Android app.