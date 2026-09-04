Mirzapur The Movie first review calls film 'winner': Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu are fantastic in 'peak mass entertainer'
Mirzapur The Movie is a spinoff of the popular series, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Jitendra Kumar.
As the first shows for Mirzapur The Movie are underway across the country, the first review of the gangster drama has landed. Trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh was the first to share his thoughts on the film adaptation of Mirzapur in his glowing, four-star review. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the senior critic labelled the film a ‘winner’.
Mirzapur The Movie first review
In a long post on social media, Taran Adarsh called the film ‘peak mass entertainer’, praising it as a ‘roaring, ruthless, razor-sharp entertainer that works big time’. He called the film a ‘sure-shot hit’. Emphasising that the film ‘doesn't feel like a stretched-out episode of the series’, Taran added that it is ‘larger, louder, and far more cinematic, while retaining the raw flavour, attitude, and spirit that made the web series a phenomenon.’
While praising the writing, Taran also had words of praise for the direction and action. “Director Gurmmeet Singh handles the material with confidence, striking the right balance between drama, action, humour, and emotion without diluting the core DNA of #Mirzapur. Action has always been integral to the #Mirzapur universe and the action here is raw, brutal, and massy... The big-screen treatment adds scale, intensity, and impact, with several whistle-worthy moments,” he wrote. The review added that there is little scope for music, but praised the ‘beyond outstanding’ background score.
Deep Dive
Praise for actors
Taran added, “The actors bring the swagger, menace, vulnerability and intensity that the #Mirzapur universe demands. The film boasts a massive ensemble cast, and every performer leaves you thoroughly impressed with their impeccable work... #PankajTripathi [exceptional], #RaviKishan [outstanding], #AliFazal [fantastic], #Divyenndu [excellent], #JitendraKumar [superb], #AbhishekBanerjee [too good], #MohitMalik [first-rate], #RajeshTailang [wonderful], #PramodPathak [super], and #SushantSingh [flawless] – every actor gets his moments and leaves a lasting impression. #RasikaDugal has an interesting part – and there's a twist – and she shines... #SonalChauhan does well, #SheebaChaddha is pitch-perfect as always, while #ShriyaPilgaonkar is competent.”
A few negatives exist
But the review did not mention just the positives. Taran Adarsh admitted the film ‘dips towards the second half’, but added that the way the climax is shot rescues it somewhat. “The second half also feels slightly stretched and could've certainly benefitted from some trimming,” he added. But most importantly, the review noted that the film is enjoyable even for those who aren’t fans of the series, an important factor for its box-office prospects.
All about Mirzapur The Movie
Mirzapur: The Movie is billed as an origin story of the feud between the Tripathis and the Pandits, established in the Amazon Prime Video series. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, while Jitendra Kumar takes over from Vikrant Massey, who played Bablu Pandit in the show. A large supporting cast includes Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan. The return of Divyenndu’s character, Munna, has fans excited. Mirzapur: The Movie has been shot in Hindi and also released in Telugu.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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