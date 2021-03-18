Home / Entertainment / Web Series / My next will be an Indo-European project: Akshay Singh
web series

My next will be an Indo-European project: Akshay Singh

After doing shows like ‘Kashmir,’ ‘Aandhi’ and internationally acclaimed film ‘Pinky Beauty Parlour,’ writer, filmmaker and actor Akshay Singh feels he has come a long way but still there was a lot to be done
By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:38 AM IST
(Akshay Singh)

After doing shows like ‘Kashmir,’ ‘Aandhi’ and internationally acclaimed film ‘Pinky Beauty Parlour,’ writer, filmmaker and actor Akshay Singh feels he has come a long way but still there was a lot to be done.

“I wrote my first script for a play in school. And since then, I knew this is what I will be doing in days to come. And then I reached Delhi from Dehradun to join theatre and try all aspects,” says Akshay.

Remembering his early days, the artiste born in UP’s Gazipur, says “Those were days when actors like late Irrfan Khan, Manoj Vajpayee, Shahrukh Khan were doing wonders and we all used to look up to them. I did a lot of theatre but after a certain time, I knew it was time to reach Mumbai. I too had my share of struggle and overwhelming moments. Like the one where I got a small role in an episode and told my friends to watch the telecast but my scene got edited and I was nowhere. That did feel bad but that’s how I learnt to take things in my stride.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rakhi Sawant begins shooting for her digital debut Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn

Barun Sobti: Most sensible actors build their image than their craft as that’s how the industry functions

Swastika Mukherjee: I don’t want to do mediocre work for the Bollywood stamp

Vandana Singh: You’ve to learn to prove yourself over & over again

Akshay started his career with a television show, ‘Kashmir.’

“I played the lead and it was a beautiful story. Then more shows followed with a film that wasn’t released but then Vikalp happened. Writing continued and I was trying hard till I got an opportunity to co-write dialogues and screenplay of the film ‘Baat Bann Gayi,” he says.

Recently, Akshay, made his digital debut.

“My two-part web series ‘Assi Nabbe Poore Sau’ that I co-wrote, directed and acted is streaming. It was a dream project where my wife Bahnishikha Das wrote the screenplay and I helmed the project. My next will an Indo-European project slated to start this year end,” he says.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP