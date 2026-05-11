My Royal Nemesis series reviewCast: Lim Ji Yeon, Heo Nam Jun, Jang Seung JoCreator: Han Tae Seop Where to watch: NetflixStar rating: ★★★

My Royal Nemesis Review: Lim Ji Yeon’s Joseon-era villainess clashes with Heo Nam Jun’s heir in this rom-com k-drama.(Instagram)

Fantasy romance K-dramas often lean heavily on reincarnation, curses and fate-driven love stories, but the new 14-episode K-drama My Royal Nemesis, starring Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun, manages to stand out through its chaotic energy, emotional tension and entertaining lead performances. Blending Joseon-era tragedy with modern corporate scandals, the drama creates an addictive enemies-to-lovers story filled with palace conspiracies, supernatural mysteries and awkward comedy. After two episodes, the series establishes itself as a bizarre but engaging ride where a wrongly accused royal consort suddenly wakes up 300 years later in modern Seoul.

A royal consort trapped in modern Seoul

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The story opens in the 14th-century Joseon era as a mysterious red-tailed star appears over the kingdom, coinciding with a series of crimes and disasters. Lady Kang Dan Sim (Lim Ji Yeon), a low-born concubine recently elevated to royal consort, becomes the target of suspicion after being accused of attempting to murder a prince and another consort. Despite insisting on her innocence, Kang is sentenced to death by poison. However, during a strange ritual tied to a solar eclipse, she unexpectedly wakes up in present-day Seoul inside the body of Shin Seo Ri, a struggling stand-in actress working on a historical drama.

The drama quickly shifts into fish-out-of-water comedy as Kang struggles to process modern life. Cars terrify her, skyscrapers confuse her and technology feels almost alien. But beneath the humour lies genuine emotional loneliness. Kang may have escaped execution, but she has also lost her identity, status and sense of belonging.

Chaos arrives in the form of Cha Se Gye

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The modern storyline introduces Cha Se Gye (Heo Nam Jun), the emotionally distant heir of the Biojei empire. Already under public scrutiny after a fake deepfake video portrays him abusing employees, Se Gye carries the cold reputation of a typical chaebol successor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The modern storyline introduces Cha Se Gye (Heo Nam Jun), the emotionally distant heir of the Biojei empire. Already under public scrutiny after a fake deepfake video portrays him abusing employees, Se Gye carries the cold reputation of a typical chaebol successor. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Naturally, his first meeting with Kang turns into complete chaos. After collapsing in front of his car while wandering through Seoul, Kang is accused by Se Gye of attempting an insurance scam. Furious, she publicly attacks him with a leaf while stunned bystanders film the entire situation. The absurd scene perfectly captures the drama’s tone — dramatic, ridiculous and unexpectedly funny. A romance tied to the past {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naturally, his first meeting with Kang turns into complete chaos. After collapsing in front of his car while wandering through Seoul, Kang is accused by Se Gye of attempting an insurance scam. Furious, she publicly attacks him with a leaf while stunned bystanders film the entire situation. The absurd scene perfectly captures the drama’s tone — dramatic, ridiculous and unexpectedly funny. A romance tied to the past {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As the episodes progress, the series slowly builds a deeper mystery surrounding Kang and Se Gye’s connection. Kang discovers that history remembers her as a villainess. Her artistic achievements were credited to someone else, while official records portray her as manipulative and dangerous. Already traumatised by her execution, she struggles with the painful reality that even centuries later, her story remains distorted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the episodes progress, the series slowly builds a deeper mystery surrounding Kang and Se Gye’s connection. Kang discovers that history remembers her as a villainess. Her artistic achievements were credited to someone else, while official records portray her as manipulative and dangerous. Already traumatised by her execution, she struggles with the painful reality that even centuries later, her story remains distorted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, strange supernatural connections begin forming between her and Se Gye. He begins seeing visions of the Joseon era, while Kang instinctively senses danger around him during another solar eclipse. Things become even more unsettling when she encounters Mun Do (Jang Seung Jo), a man who looks identical to the king responsible for ordering her death centuries ago.

By the end of Episode 2, the emotional tension finally explodes. After reliving traumatic memories during a modelling shoot, Kang breaks down emotionally while Se Gye steps in to protect her from an abusive director. But when she spots Mun Do nearby, panic takes over, and she desperately clings to Se Gye, terrified that history may repeat itself. And just like that, the central romance officially begins.

Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun carry the drama

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Much of the drama’s appeal comes from its lead performances. Lim Ji Yeon effortlessly balances emotional vulnerability with comedic chaos, making Kang Dan Sim entertaining even during the show’s messier moments. Whether she is arrogantly confronting Se Gye or quietly processing centuries of trauma, she keeps the character compelling. Heo Nam Jun also avoids turning Se Gye into a one-dimensional chaebol stereotype. Beneath his cold exterior, there is enough restraint and vulnerability to make the character emotionally engaging. Together, their chemistry becomes the drama’s strongest aspect, especially during the banter-heavy enemies-to-lovers scenes.

Is My Royal Nemesis worth it?

Visually, My Royal Nemesis feels familiar to modern fantasy K-dramas about time travel and reincarnation, such as the 2023 K-drama The Story of Park's Marriage Contract. However, what makes the series interesting is its morally messy world. Nobody here feels entirely heroic. Kang is remembered as a villain. Se Gye is viewed as cruel by the public. Even the king from Kang’s past appears deeply questionable.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Instead of presenting a straightforward fantasy romance, the drama explores how two deeply misunderstood people slowly begin finding comfort in each other amid absolute chaos. And honestly, that emotional and chaotic messiness is exactly what makes My Royal Nemesis such an entertaining watch so far.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON