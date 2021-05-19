Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Naga Chaitanya gives The Family Man 2 trailer 10/10, Samantha Akkineni has a question for him
Samantha Akkineni's husband, Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya was among those who praised The Family Man 2's trailer. The second season of the show stars Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni in prominent roles.
Samantha Akkineni plays a Sri Lankan Tamil in The Family Man 2.

The trailer of The Family Man 2 was released on Wednesday. The show features Samantha Akkineni in a crucial role and her husband Naga Chaitanya couldn’t stop raving about the trailer. He rated it 10/10.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Chaitanya wrote: “Love it. 10/10”

Samantha asked if the rating is for the trailer or for her.

In The Family Man 2, Samantha plays a Sri Lankan Tamil and soldier. Going by the trailer, she has performed some high-octane stunts. The show also stars Tamil actors Mime Gopi and Devadarshini.

In an interview with Let’sOTT, Samantha convinced the co-creators to take her in The Family Man 2. "We were debating about a bunch of actors, and then Samantha’s one call did it for me. It is because of the extreme conviction that she had; she was the one who convinced us that she could pull it off. I was trying to ask her whether she could actually do it, but she was very sure about it. If the actor shows it, we better take it,” the creators said.

Samantha will be making her web series debut with The Family Man 2. It was originally supposed to mark her digital debut as well. However, since the show’s release got postponed due to the pandemic, she recently went on to host a chat show called Sam Jam.

Samantha will soon begin work on the upcoming Telugu project, Shakuntalam, which will be directed by Gunasekhar. Speaking at the launch of the movie in February, Samantha said that this will be her dream project and dream role. She’s also teaming up with Gunasekhar for the first time.

Also read: Chiranjeevi offers 1 lakh financial aid to veteran Telugu actor Pavala Syamala struggling to make ends meet

The filmmaker is best known for his epic period drama Rudhramadevi with Anushka Shetty.

Samantha is on the verge of wrapping up the upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

