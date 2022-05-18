Neena Gupta says it's ‘maze hi maze’ at home with her and daughter Masaba Gupta's shows releasing back to back

Neena Gupta is back with the fresh season of Deepak Kumar Mishra's Panchayat 2. Joining hands with Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav once again, she is all set to revive the role of Manju Devi with new challenges and chaos for people in Phulera. Talking about it with Hindustan Times exclusively, Neena, who is excited and nervous at the same time, talked about her work experience, co-stars, daughter Masaba Gupta's reaction to the trailer and much more. Excerpts:

How has been the trailer response?

People don’t care about the trailer. They just want season 2 because they have been waiting for two years. They are saying ‘Jaldi se aa jao bus (just come quickly)’.

What was Masaba and Vivek’s reaction to the trailer?

Vivek hasn’t seen it yet but Masaba has. She found it very humorous, she liked it.

Panchayat 2 is releasing one week after Masaba’s Moder Love, Mumbai. How is the environment at your house? Is it competitive?

(Laughs) Are yeh toh khushi ki baat hain (This is a good thing only). In almost 1-2 months the second season of Masaba Masaba is going to release. So, right now, mazein hi mazein hain.

How was your experience of reuniting with your co-stars Jitendra Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Raghubir Yadav?

I have worked with Jitu and Sunita in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. We have a close-knit kind of friendship. So, it was great fun. For Raghubir, I have known him for ages. He is a very nice guy. We were all waiting for the shoot and hoping that it doesn’t happen during the summer, like the first season. But thankfully, it didn’t. I think it should be good because we had very interesting moments this season.

Wasn’t it shot in the same place?

Yes, same place, same village, same state.

You have always liked being close to nature…

Not in the first season, it was 45 degrees. But this time it was better. I enjoy being and shooting outdoors.

Only a few days are left for the release. How does it make you feel?

I am nervous, of course. According to you, your film might be good after you worked hard. But, a nervousness will always be there about how people are going to react to the series but fingers crossed!

You have recently wrapped up Uunchai. How was it to work with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Sooraj Barjatya?

Uunchai was a great experience. Each director is different and Sooraj Ji is a different kind. He works peacefully. He is so soft-spoken that you will hardly find him raising his voice on the sets, so the environment becomes peaceful. It wasn’t a 12-13 hours shift, we worked for 608 hours.

It was such an enjoyable shoot for me, with Boman Irani, Anupam Ji, and Bachchan Ji, I learned a lot from them. I also picked up a lot from Sooraj Ji. He knows exactly what he wants, it’s not like you can't give input. He listens to you and incorporates your suggestion if he likes them. It was such a pleasure to work with him.

Anything about your next projects?

I will tell you first what I have already shot. I have shot for Goodbye, by Vikas Bahl. I have done Baa, it’s a feature film by Hardik Gajjar. I also have a short film, initially named Oh My Dog but now it has been changed. I have done a film with Anupam Kher in America called Shiv Shastri Balboa. Then there’s Masaba Masaba season 2 coming up and Panchayat 2 as well.

