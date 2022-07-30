Neena Gupta shares her reaction after seeing Masaba Gupta in Netflix show: ‘I said sorry to her for not letting her act’

Masaba Masaba season 2 premiered on Netflix on Friday. Mother-daughter duo Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta play fictionalised versions of themselves in the series. In a recent interview, Neena shared her first reaction after seeing Masaba’s acting on the show and said she was ‘surprised’ and ‘impressed’ with the fashion designer-actor. Neena also revealed that after seeing Masaba’s performance, she even apologised to her for curbing her acting aspirations earlier. Read more: Masaba Gupta wants to be ‘king’, tells Neena Gupta she is too 'thirsty' of late

Masaba Masaba season 1 premiered on Netflix in 2020 and was inspired by real-life moments from Masaba Gupta and Neena's life. The pair is back with Masaba Masaba season 2 and sharing a slice of their lives with viewers in the Sonam Nair-directed show that also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Ram Kapoor and Kusha Kapila, among others. Read more: will use Masaba Masaba season 2 review

Neena recalled trying to come in the way of Masaba’s acting career and being her ‘biggest critic’ in an interview with Mid-day. Stating Masaba has ‘a lot of potential as an actor’, Neena said, “When I saw the first season, I was surprised. I am Masaba’s biggest critic. She gets upset because I always criticise her, but that’s the role of a mother. But, I was so impressed with her work that I said sorry to her for not letting her act. She has a lot of potential as an actor.”

Neena also reflected on her relationship with Masaba and how it was different to the one she shared with her own mother. She also said Masaba Masaba season 2 tries to not shy away from reality. “We are not crude to talk about it (mental health and other crucial issues) in a particular way. We addressed it sensitively. Every parent is a kid’s support system. The important point that [we’re highlighting] is that you can talk to your parents, and friends about your issues. Back in the day, I could not talk to my mother like Masaba talks to me today. The whole dynamics has changed. In nuclear families, we don’t know whom to talk to. We keep things (bottled up) and they come out in horrible ways. Watching how a mum and daughter talk may help people (do the same),” she said.

